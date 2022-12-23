Joplin, MO

The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going up

Rain Brothers Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Rains Brothers Building was built in 1900-1901. It's also been known as Miner's Hardware Company and the Roosevelt Hotel. This three-story historic commercial building is located in Joplin, Missouri.

The architectural design of this building was Renaissance Revival. On March 1, 2012, it was destroyed by a fire. The Joplin Globe reported on the fire. Prior to that in 1990, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was located at 906-908 S. Main Street in the Main and Eighth Streets Historic District.

The building's main facade had a storefront and decorative detailing near the rooftop. The design of this building has been attributed to a leading architect in Joplin, August C. Michaelis, although it's unknown who the actual architect was. The assumption is that it was Michaelis.

Michaelis was a self taught builder and architect who moved to Joplin in 1893 and designed dozens of residences, churches, public buildings, and commercial buildings. (Source.)

During the late 1800s, Joplin was becoming a commercial center in southwest Missouri, especially after the discovery of lead mine deposits. The lead and zinc mines were worth millions. With all the economic prosperity Joplin was experiencing, new buildings were being built along Main Street.

Two investors from Galena, Kansas, Charles and George Rains, were mine operators. A few miles west of Joplin were several mines they operated. Both men were Galena postmasters. In 1899, they purchased a lot and building on Main Street in Joplin. They tore down the building and started building a three-story commercial building and inscribed at the top was Rain Bros. Building.

In late 1900 or early 1901, the Miner's Hardware Company was initially in the building on the first floor. The upstairs floors had rooms for rent and were known as the Roosevelt Hotel in 1910. In 1913, The Rains family sold the building to J.M. Leonard. His family owned it until after World War II. The hardware company had left the building after World War I. In the 1920s and 1930s, the Bullard-Bell Company was on the first floor along with the Roosevelt Hotel.

Later, the rooms on the upper floors were used as apartments. By the 1970s, only the first floor was being used as an antique shop while the upper floors was storage.

The Rains Building was destroyed by fire in 2012 and the Adams Building at 910-912 S. Main St. collapsed later as a result of its weakened condition from losing a support wall shared with the Rains building as a result of the fire damage. (The Joplin Globe.)

There will be two new buildings going up now as part of the Moss-DeGraff Building project at the 9th block of Main Street. There will be commercial space on the first floors and residential lofts on the top floors.

The physical building of the Rains Brothers might be gone, but the history of the building can live on.

Thanks for reading.

