Kansas City's Crown Center Ice Terrace has its 50th anniversary this year for skaters

Crown Center Ice Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Crown Center photo page via Facebook.

Hats off to all of you who can ice skate! People who love to skate in Kansas City look forward to the opening of the Crown Center Ice Terrace. It's open all winter long! In fact, it stretches beyond winter. The official open and close dates are November 4, 2022, through March 12, 2023. The Ice Terrace does close when there's inclement weather. The Ice Terrace team makes sure everything is ready a month in advance.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the skating rink. Close within view is the Mayor's Christmas Tree and all the surrounding trees are brightly lit up. Visiting the Ice Terrace is a popular venue for skaters and probably an annual tradition for families. It ties in with the magic of the holiday season.

The Mayor's Christmas Tree at Crown Center is adjacent to the skating rink. Photo by Aaronm86, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

When visiting, you can obtain a three-hour parking validation at the Ice Terrace. The cost to skate is $8 for adults and children who are aged 4 and older. Children who are under 4 can skate free with one paid admission. There is also skate rental available for $5.00 (the whole sizes available are between toddlers 8 to men's 15). For a child under 6, an adult is required to accompany the child on the ice and between the ages of 6 and 12, they need to have adult supervision.

There's no time limit associated with skating. If a customer wants to leave and return on the same day, a wristband will be provided. No reservation is required as of December 1. However, for groups, reservations are required. If you have questions, call 816-274-8411.

If you get thirsty or want a snack, there is a concession stand available and of course, hot cocoa is one of the options. Since the ice rink is an outdoor facility, remember to dress accordingly.

The Crown Center Ice Terrace is ADA compliant. Wheelchair users are welcome to participate on the ice. (Source.)

See below information for hours of operation:

November, December, and January - Sunday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

- Sunday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. February and March - Sunday, 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Friday, 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

- Sunday, 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Friday, 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Holidays - Thanksgiving Day, 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; closed Christmas Day; New Year's Eve, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; New Year's Day, 12 noon - 9:00 p.m.

Whether you like to skate or not, it's fun to watch! I am not a skater but I admire those who can and watching them glide around on the ice is a sight to see, especially all the children.

Thanks for reading and happy holidays!