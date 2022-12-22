The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved building

Photo of the old Middle West Hotel now known as the Middlewest Building, Joplin, Missouri. Photo by AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The historic Middle West Hotel building was built in 1883. It has gone by other names such as the Grand Opera House and the Webb City Opera House. It's located in Webb City, Missouri. In 1902, the three-story building had some remodeling performed. It's also within the Downtown Webb City Historic District. In 1982, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building is located at 1 South Main Street. It was one of the first commercial brick buildings in downtown Webb City and called the Grand Opera House which was constructed in 1883. There were large storefront glass windows on the street level. The opera house was on the second floor. The foundation of the building is limestone.

The building was remodeled in 1902 making it three stories tall. The first floor was chiefly for offices and also had a pawn shop, pool hall, and saloon. The top two floors became Middle West Hotel rooms.

Joseph W. Aylor helped finance the building and local builders known as the Smith Brothers worked on the renovation in 1902. This was notable at that time because preserving the building was important.

Webb City is one of some thirty permanent settlements which were once a part of 81 Tri-State lead and zinc mining camps along the southwest border of the Ozark region. (Source.)

The Opera House (Middle West Hotel) is resting on land that's in the center of where the original town was laid out in 1875. Interestingly, this was after John C. Webb who was a pioneer and farmer unexpectedly discovered lead. Webb City was incorporated in 1876. Due to the mining boom town, the population rose to 2,000.

Railroad transportation was beneficial. There was a telephone system and buildings going up. J.C. Webb had Webb City Bank. Progress was happening. There were seven buildings destroyed in a fire that occurred in early 1883. The town fathers said they needed to rebuild and it was brought up that an opera house was needed. (A town father is like a leading man of authority--a town official.)

I.N. Lester and J.W. Aylor financed the multi-purpose commercial building. The city's anchor building in the Opera House seated 600. Initially inside, too, was a saloon and a billiard hall. There was even a grocer.

In 1884, although another opera house did open, after a few years, it closed. The town of Joplin had 11 opera houses.

Nineteenth century opera houses in small cities and towns were important to their communities not only for presenting plays, concerts, lectures, minstrel and variety shows, but also for hosting other community events. (Source.)

Joseph Aylor was a respected town father. Originally from Virginia, he made his way to Howard County, Missouri to serve the Confederacy in the Civil War. He prospected for lead with success and made land investments. The Aylor building was constructed and wasn't far from the Opera House. Aylor owned mining land and would sub-lease it to investors.

In the 1890s, the population in Webb City doubled. A new playhouse opened called the Blake Theater which affected the Opera House so another use for the building was needed. In 1902, the owner of the Opera House was The Joplin Brewing Company and it planned to turn it into a hotel. It was called the Middle West Hotel which had steam heat, electric lights, fans, and baths.

There were 35 rooms in the hotel which also had a well-stocked bar called the Owl Bar. In the 1920s, the first floor was taken over by the Hub Department Store which became a leading store in the city. The hotel became a rooming house.

In the 1960s, there was a Five and Dime on the first floor, and in the 1970s, a Ben Franklin store. In 1980, a Walmart shopping center was going up. The J.W. Aylor and J.C. Webb houses said to be landmarks aren't far from the hotel and certainly would be historic.

The building now houses an accounting office on one end of the ground floor and there appeared to be a law office on the other end listed as the Philip W Richardson Law Office, but that office may be closed now. On the side of the building facing Broadway, there's a very nicely painted mural associated with the Farmer's Market established in 2000. There are also streets named after Aylor and Webb.

Thanks for reading!