The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in Springfield

Holland Building, 205 Park Central East, Springfield, Missouri. Photo by Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1914, the five-story Holland Building in Springfield, Missouri was built. It’s a commercial building that was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. It’s also known as the Mrs. Clifford L. Jarrett Building (she was a Holland family descendant).

The Holland Building is an office building located at 205 Park Central Easton on the east side of the Springfield Public Square. Most of the buildings on the north side of the square were built around the same time as the Holland building. The building is sheathed in marble, blond brick, and glazed terra cotta, and made with reinforced concrete aiding in fireproofing.

Most of the building has never had another function outside of being an office building. It’s had a long commercial history in Springfield. It was a memorial to Telmachus Blondville Holland (T.B. Holland), a very wealthy man in the city. His daughter, Louise Holland Jarrett, had the building built in his honor and it’s also built on land she inherited in 1913.

For decades, the Holland family was involved with business and community development. T.B. Holland’s father, Colley Blondville Holland, was a successful banker. After Colley died, his family-operated bank continued into the 1920s. The bank began after the Civil War in 1875 by Colley and his sons, T.B. and W.C. Holland. You hear about stories where people go west to start a life due to a number of circumstances and this is one of them. Colley was from Tennessee.

As a young man in 1841, [Colley] moved with at least one brother to southwest Missouri. When they arrived, Greene County’s population amounted to a little more than 5,300, but the county was much larger than it is today; people often lived nearly isolated lives in the hills of the Ozarks, including near Springfield. (Source.)

Colley Holland was a Brigadier General who commanded the Missouri Militia during the Civil War. In 1863, he was instrumental in defending Springfield against Confederate General John Marmaduke in the historic Battle of Springfield. Interestingly, Marmaduke was also the 25th governor of Missouri from 1885 until 1887 when he died from pneumonia.

The building

The ground floor spaces of the building were designed mostly for retail use and the space above was used for offices. The retail space at the corner of the building housed a jewelry store for a long period called the Clement Jewelry Store, and this was before the building actually opened. It’s been indicated that the retail space for that store was designed specifically for it because it also included a concrete vault. In 1922, the corner space was housed by Faymann-Joseph Jewelry, and they were there for eight years. In about 1940, Evans Drug Co. moved in and five years after that, it was Zale Jewelry Co. that occupied the space even longer.

The Holland Cafe opened on the basement level which was designed to be used by restaurants. As for the offices upstairs, there was a variety that moved in from lawyers and insurance agents to doctors and dentists.

The Holland building was designed for T.B.’s daughter, Louise, and her husband, Clifford L. Jarrett, supervised the construction. He was also an executor of T.B.’s estate. While the building housed businesses carrying their own years or decades of history, it will also continue to memorialize the Holland family from an early settler to the growth of successful businessmen.

