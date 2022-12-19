Florissant, MO

James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3gzK_0jo6c5kx00
Mall entrance of closed J.C. Penney outlet store, Jamestown Mall in Florissant, Missouri (1998).Photo byNo machine-readable author known. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims) Wikimedia Commons.

James Cash Penney

James Cash Penny was born on a farm near Hamilton, Missouri (Caldwell County) on September 16, 1875. He had 11 siblings, but only six lived into adulthood. His father was a Baptist preacher and a farmer.

After Penney graduated from Hamilton High School, his plan was to go to college and become a lawyer. He had to change his plans after his father died, so he became a store clerk in order to help support his family. He relocated to Colorado for a drier climate because he had been diagnosed as being susceptible to tuberculosis.

On April 14, 1902, Penney entered the world of retail management when he was only 27 years old. He opened his first store in Kemmerer, Wyoming along with partners, Guy Johnson and Thomas Callahan, with whom he worked in 1898. The store was called The Golden Rule. An interesting name since Penney believed in living by the Golden Rule.

The store name represented his religious beliefs and gave him a business motto. (Source.)

For Kansas Citians, there were several J.C. Penney stores in the area including an outlet store in Kansas. The one pictured above was in Florissant, Missouri which has since been closed. There was also a large one that was an anchor store at the now-defunct Blue Ridge Mall. The stores were at downtown locations until malls came along and the J.C. Penney stores became anchor stores for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7PsO_0jo6c5kx00
James Cash Penney circa 1902.Photo byPublic domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Penney had purchased the interest in opened locations when his partners dissolved their partnership in 1907. Eventually, he was able to begin a chain of stores that were located in the west. He had over 30 stores under the Golden Rule name by 1912. In the following year, the stores were incorporated with a new name, J.C. Penney Company, along with co-founder, William H. McManus.

The company rapidly expanded from 1915 to 1917. Its 500th store was opened in Hamilton, Missouri in 1924. There are several locations that were listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Kemmerer, Wyoming where the first store opened.

The J.C. Penney Co. Warehouse building in St. Louis, Missouri (pictured below) was also listed on the National Register on December 31, 1998.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANX7W_0jo6c5kx00
What used to be the J.C. Penney Warehouse Building in St. Louis, Missouri.Photo byMx. Granger, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Penney didn’t like to refer to the people who worked for him as employees. He preferred the term, associates.

He treated them just as well as he would like to be treated, too — with love, respect, kindness, understanding and encouragement. And it was the main reason his general store of 1902 grew into a multi-billion dollar business. (Source.)

J.C. Penney (the company) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020. The company was purchased in September 2020 by Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group

During Penney’s career, he was associated with a variety of affiliations and organizations. In 1960, he was affiliated with the University of Missouri to set up the Penney-Missouri Awards which recognized excellence in women’s journalism.

While traditional women’s pages filled with society, home, and wedding news appeared in many newspapers, some sections were progressive in their content and their writing style. (Source.)

Penney had over 1,000 stores around the country. Interestingly, he also purchased the building in Hamilton, Missouri where he first started out as a clerk. Aside from being an entrepreneur and philanthropist, he was also interested in agriculture. In the 1920s, Penney purchased his father’s farm and established an Angus herd.

In 1954 he set up the J. C. Penney Foundation. This foundation still supports organizations that address important issues such as community renewal, the environment, and world peace. (Source.)

James Cash Penney died on February 12, 1971, at the age of 95 in New York. He and his third wife are buried at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, New York. Penney had married three times and had five children. His first wife, Berta, died of pneumonia in 1910, and they had two sons. His second wife, Mary Hortense Kimball, died four years after their marriage in 1919. They had one son. His third wife was Caroline Bertha “Carrie” Autenreith and they had two daughters. She was with Penney until he died, and she passed away on March 17, 1992 at age 96.

Thanks very much for reading. Happy holiday season! Click here to read some interesting Penney quotes.

