The historic Row House Building in Kansas City

Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.

The Row House Building is located in the Westport District and is important because it's rare this type of row house architecture still exists in Kansas City. The Row House Building is another example of construction going up during the late 1880s with the building boom in the city.

It's unclear who the architect was. In 1978, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time the building was nominated, the owner was intending to convert the units for commercial use.

What is a row house?

A row house (or rowhouse) is identified by the way they sit side by side and line a street. Some are identical and some are differentiated by their color or design.

Rowhouses are groupings of identical or nearly identical low-rise homes, lined up shoulder-to-shoulder and sharing a roofline and one or both side walls. They're also known as terraced houses in the U.K., Australia, and elsewhere. (Source.)

Example of row houses. Photo by Photo by Bernadette Gatsby on Unsplash.

I remember seeing row houses in San Francisco, California when I was young. They are more common on the east coast. Because they share connecting walls, windows are only in the front and back. The living room is usually in the front of the house with the dining room and kitchen in the back. Bedrooms are upstairs and some have basements.

Fast forward

The row house residence at 3401 Main Street that's on the corner of 34th and Main was converted to office space. In 1982-1983, the row house underwent a lot of renovation and rehabilitation.

Currently, it appears the name of the Row House Building on 1-7 East 34th Street is or was Castle Row Apartments managed by Celtic Property Management which only has one star on Yelp. Click here to see photos of the row house Studio. In the early 1980s, this row house was known as the Rat Castle Apartments. I was glad to see the name change.

Despite the negative reviews of the property manager, the Row House Building has a history and the row houses are attractively designed.

Thank you for reading.