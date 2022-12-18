The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over it

William Francis Shelley House, Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The William Francis Shelley House is located at 3601 Baltimore Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. On March 17, 1978, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was built in 1887–1889 and is one of the oldest homes built in Hyde Park.

At the time the home was nominated to be on the National Register, the wife of William F. Shelley’s son, Barbara Rosa (Barnett) Shelley, was still in the home. She was also instrumental in getting the house nominated. William Williamson Shelley (b. 1880, d. 1952) married Barbara Rosa Barnett in Wichita, Kansas in 1928.

This two-and-a-half-story home represents the architecture of the late 19th century in Kansas City. Not including the basement, there are eight rooms and an attic. The design is referred to as the Builder’s Vernacular style. There is a porch on each side of the home.

The house was renovated in 1928, and it’s located in Hyde Park which used to be in Westport until it was annexed by Kansas City. People still refer to the area as Westport. In 1932, a brick garage was constructed.

In 1865, William F. graduated from Princeton University. In the following year, he relocated to Kansas City. He began working at the Jarvis-Conklin Development Company as a treasurer. It was then that he bought some land through the company’s Hyde Park Project.

Shelley and Leonara Williamson (from Memphis, Tennessee) married in August 1876. They went abroad for a two-year honeymoon. Together, they had three children: William W., Irene Francis, and Dorothy Lee, all of whom lived in the house since 1889. Shelley held various jobs associated with accounting and ended up being an accountant from 1904 to 1912.

The Williamson family became acquainted with General William Tecumseh Sherman during his March to the Sea (also known as Sherman’s March), which was a military campaign of the American Civil War. General Sherman helped the Williamson family “to recover damage claims from the United States Congress after the Civil War.” Sherman was also a guest at William and Leonara’s wedding. He provided them with letters of reference for their tour of Europe which was going to be a two-year honeymoon.

William Tecumseh Sherman was a Union general during the Civil War, playing a crucial role in the victory over the Confederate States and becoming one of the most famous military leaders in U.S. history. (Source.)

When William F. and Leonara returned to the states, before settling in Kansas City, they also lived in Chicago, Keokuk, and St. Louis.

In 1903, William F.’s son, William W., graduated from the Kansas City School of Law. He was a member of the Kansas City Bar Association and practiced law for 50 years. His uncle, George M. Shelley, was the 19th Mayor of Kansas City from 1878–1879 and also founded the Mayor’s Christmas Tree.

The executrix of Barbara Shelley’s estate donated all her papers to The State Historical Society of Missouri Research Center-Kansas City located at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

William W. Shelley died on May 18, 1962, at age 81–82. Barbara Shelley died on September 5, 1980, at age 90–91. They are both buried in Keokuk, Iowa.

Thank you for reading.