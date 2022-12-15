Kansas City, MO

Historic building: Kansas City's triangular-shaped Columbia Building was constructed in 1920

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ebA6_0jjcN7Sm00
Columbia Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Columbia Building is also known as the Greenstreet Warehouse Building. It's located at 2006-2012 Wyandotte Street in Kansas City, Missouri (Jackson County).

This three-story brick building was as constructed in 1920. It's in one of my favorite building shapes, triangular. The building is north of Union Station in an area that contains a lot of warehouse buildings from the same era. The building was designed by J. G. Braecklein and it was built by George E. Bowling & Son Construction Company.

The building was used as a regional warehouse and showroom. Also, it housed the district offices for Columbia Graphophone (a version of a phonograph) and Dictaphone Company.

The first level housed Columbia's products. On the second level was a showroom, and Columbia's district offices were up on the third level.

This three-story brick building was constructed in 1920. It's in one of my favorite building shapes, triangular. The building is north of Union Station. The building was designed by architect J. G. Braecklein and built by George E. Bowling & Son Construction Company.

Originally, the building served as a regional warehouse, showrooms, and district offices for the Columbia Graphophone and Dictaphone Company for six years. The first level housed a warehouse for Columbia products. A showroom was located on the second level, and Columbia's district offices were located on the third level of the building. Initially, there were showrooms displaying products like the Dictaphone, which was the new brand of dictating machine.

This building was Columbia's regional headquarters from 1920 to 1926. Because of the popularity of the radio in the Jazz Age, the company's phonograph sales were slow, so they developed marketing strategies with their showrooms to display products.

In 1928, Columbia left Kansas City and reverted to the previous name of Columbia Phonograph Company. Surprisingly, this company became the Columbia Record Company. The Columbia Building is a reminder of a time when the company with its showrooms tried to make products available to the public.

The building was also convenient for traveling salesmen because it was located close to the train depot (Union Station) and busy main roads like Southwest Boulevard which also led into Kansas. Since the building also had a warehouse, this was convenient for trucks that were transporting their products.

The Columbia Building was significant because of its role in being a regional distributor of Columbia products. Also, from 1920 to 1926, the building played an important role in the development of the phonograph as a useful household item as well as establishing the Dictaphone as an important piece of business office equipment.

Thanks for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historic Building# J G Braecklein# Kansas City# Columbia Building# Dictaphone

Comments / 2

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
11897 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

The historic Row House Building in Kansas City

Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over it

William Francis Shelley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The William Francis Shelley House is located at 3601 Baltimore Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. On March 17, 1978, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was built in 1887–1889 and is one of the oldest homes built in Hyde Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiums

The Monroe Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri (to the right).Photo byAmericasroof, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Monroe Hotel was constructed in the early 1920s in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural design of the hotel was Commercial style.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historic building: Midwest Hotel in Kansas once on the endangered list was revamped into City Club Apartments

Midwest Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPaul Sableman (pasa47), CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 6, 2004, the Midwest Hotel building located in Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute

August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary Knight

Front of the house.Photo byGoogle Maps. On October 18, 2003, the Wiliam Baker and Mary Knight House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house is located at 3534 Walnut Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story

The trend of the Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt can be celebrated again on December 16, 2022

1980s ugly Christmas sweatshirt.Photo byMiyagawa, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons. When Christmas sweatshirts hit the market, they were probably intended to be a type of festive wear for your holiday meal gathering. There are some that actually look festive and others might be something I would wear if I were participating in a contest.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City

The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.

Read full story
18 comments
California, MO

Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892

Old Barnhill Building, California, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps (street view). When you hear the phrase, Old Barnhill Building, you might think it's a structure on a farm. That's not the case with this two-story building.

Read full story
Albany, MO

Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, Missouri

Samuel and Pauline Peery House (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. In 2005, the Samuel and Pauline Peery House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located in northwestern Missouri in Albany (Gentry County).

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, MO

Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860

Henry Bartlemann House located in Washington, Missouri.Photo byJon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The Henry Bartelmann House (aka the Henry Giesecke House) is located on West Sixth Street in Washington, Missouri (Franklin County). The house is in a residential area and not far from downtown. In 2000, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Cuba, MO

The historic and unique George B. Hamilton House in Cuba, Missouri

George B. Hamilton House (January 2009).Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about the year 1896, the house of George B. Hamilton was built in Cuba, Missouri (Crawford County). It's an irregularly shaped house that's two and a half stories. The architectural style is Queen Anne. The detailing is Eastlake movement which style also carried over into interior furniture.

Read full story
Fulton, MO

The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago

Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story
Saint Joseph, MO

The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883

The Charles and Annie Buddy House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Charles A. and Annie Buddy House in St. Joseph, Missouri was built in 1883. This two-story home contains the architectural style of Italianate (Late Victorian) masonry. In 2004, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments
Cole Camp, MO

The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.

Read full story
2 comments
Kirksville, MO

The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment building

Travelers Hotel, Kirksville, Missouri (Adair County).Photo byDavid Shane, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2009, the Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This four-story historic hotel was constructed in 1923-1924, and it's located at 301 West Washington Street. When the building was nominated to be included on the NRHP, it was vacant. The owner of the building in 2009 was Travelers Hotel Apartments, LP.

Read full story
Tarkio, MO

The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick building

The historic Walnut Inn, Tarkio, Missouri.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri has also been referenced by other names such as Hanna, Hunter & Co., Hanna Travis & Co., and Williamson & Travis. This venue was a commercial building and hotel. In 1884, it was constructed as a store. In 1911, it was converted into a hotel. In 1982, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Kirksville, MO

The historic Journal Printing Company building in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades

Updated/Correction. The first and last paragraphs were updated to clear up confusion. The Journal Printing Co. building.Photo byCatfilmnoir aka Carol Baier, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, MO

Many aren't aware the William P. Hall House in Lancaster, Missouri belonged to a successful circus broker in the 1900s

Lancaster, Missouri home of William Preston Hall.Photo bySector001, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The William P. Hall House is a historic home built around 1902 in Lancaster, Missouri. The house is in Schuyler County near the border of Missouri and Iowa. The two-story home is enormous. The architectural design is Late Victorian. In 1975, the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy