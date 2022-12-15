Historic building: Kansas City's triangular-shaped Columbia Building was constructed in 1920

The Columbia Building is also known as the Greenstreet Warehouse Building. It's located at 2006-2012 Wyandotte Street in Kansas City, Missouri (Jackson County).

This three-story brick building was constructed in 1920. It's in one of my favorite building shapes, triangular. The building is north of Union Station. The building was designed by architect J. G. Braecklein and built by George E. Bowling & Son Construction Company.

Originally, the building served as a regional warehouse, showrooms, and district offices for the Columbia Graphophone and Dictaphone Company for six years. The first level housed a warehouse for Columbia products. A showroom was located on the second level, and Columbia's district offices were located on the third level of the building. Initially, there were showrooms displaying products like the Dictaphone, which was the new brand of dictating machine.

This building was Columbia's regional headquarters from 1920 to 1926. Because of the popularity of the radio in the Jazz Age, the company's phonograph sales were slow, so they developed marketing strategies with their showrooms to display products.

In 1928, Columbia left Kansas City and reverted to the previous name of Columbia Phonograph Company. Surprisingly, this company became the Columbia Record Company. The Columbia Building is a reminder of a time when the company with its showrooms tried to make products available to the public.

The building was also convenient for traveling salesmen because it was located close to the train depot (Union Station) and busy main roads like Southwest Boulevard which also led into Kansas. Since the building also had a warehouse, this was convenient for trucks that were transporting their products.

The Columbia Building was significant because of its role in being a regional distributor of Columbia products. Also, from 1920 to 1926, the building played an important role in the development of the phonograph as a useful household item as well as establishing the Dictaphone as an important piece of business office equipment.

