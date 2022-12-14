The trend of the Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt can be celebrated again on December 16, 2022

1980s ugly Christmas sweatshirt. Photo by Miyagawa, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons

When Christmas sweatshirts hit the market, they were probably intended to be a type of festive wear for your holiday meal gathering. There are some that actually look festive and others might be something I would wear if I were participating in a contest.

Who really knows where the trend came from, several sources indicate it began in the 1980s. If your sweatshirt has gaudy embellishments on it, it probably qualifies as an ugly sweater. What's interesting is the fact this trend took off and people look forward to it every year. If you're going to wear a sweater, it's best to wear the plain-colored one without any tacky-looking items sewn on it, and no bells. You'll be fine if you wear a red or green pullover to avoid being laughed at.

...but if you want to have fun with it

There are ugly sweater races like one coming up in Little Rock, Arkansas that's sold out or the Ugly Sweater 5k in Denver.

In 2012, UglyChristmasSweater.com was founded supposedly the first place you can go and create your own ugly sweater. This company also performs fund-raising for organizations. Some of their shirts could qualify as being ugly.

People like to show off their ugly sweatshirts at holiday gatherings. Photo by Photo by RODNAE Productions

This trend would fade in the 90’s, but would resurface once again around 2001. This trend has steadily moved upward and as of 2010, ugly Christmas sweaters are once again highly fashionable. Even Jimmy Fallon has chimed in. (Source.)

People wear their ugly sweaters to casual office parties or family gatherings. It's a conversation starter, that is, after the laughter. Some offices have ugly sweater contests.

Of course, don't forget Ugly Christmas Sweater Day which falls on the third Friday in December. This year, it will be celebrated on December 16, 2022. If you're not working remotely, dress down and pull your sweater out of wherever you hide it.

According to Grunge, you can trace ugly sweaters back to the 1950s. Performers like Andy Williams wore them. Retailers were calling them jingle bell sweaters. These sweatshirts celebrate color, you know, in kind of an ugly way.

If you're looking for that perfect ugly sweatshirt, it's still not too late to find one. In Kansas City, try Kohl's, Walmart, Target, and even at Macy's or Dillard's. After all, the holidays are about having fun too.

Thanks for reading, and happy holidays!