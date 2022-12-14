Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892

Old Barnhill Building, California, Missouri. Photo by Google Maps (street view).

When you hear the phrase, Old Barnhill Building, you might think it's a structure on a farm. That's not the case with this two-story building.

This Old Barnhill Building is located at 301 North High Street in California, Missouri (Moniteau County). It's an old commercial building that was constructed around 1892. The architectural style is Italianate. In 1982, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Italianate architecture is a popular 19th-century style of building that was inspired by 16th-century Italian Renaissance architecture combined with Picturesque influences from the farmhouses of the Tuscan countryside. (Source.)

The building

The building contains red brick and some cast iron ornamentations. (Click here to see some examples of cast iron architecture.) The Barnhill Building has a limestone foundation. The brick is painted gray, and the cast iron elements are painted white. In about 1935, the building was converted from a funeral business to a medical office.

Italianate commercial construction was widespread in Missouri small towns during the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Old Barnhill Building was constructed for William Barnhill who was an insurance businessman. Initially, it was a millinery (hats) shop. Around 1898, it was occupied by the Acklin Jewelry Company.

In 1899, the building was deeded to Barnhill's daughter, Ethel Barnhill Owen. In 1921, Jack Bowlin began the Bowlin Funeral Home at this building's address. Subsequent to default on loan payments, the building was converted to medical offices by Dr. K. J. O'Banion in the 1930s. He had also purchased the building. The property was sold in October 1977. With default on payments by the new owner, the building was sold at auction in December 1978 and the new owner may have been planning to convert the building into apartments.

According to Realtor.com, the building was last sold in 2016 and the type of building was listed as single-family. According to the Connected Investors website, the property is not for sale and does not show signs of foreclosure or long term vacancy. There wasn't a lot of substantial information about this building other than it had a few owners and a couple of them couldn't make the payments.

Ethel Barnhill was born in October 1875 and she married Frederick Benjamin Owen in June 1906. She lived in California, Missouri for about 20 years and moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and lived there for about 20 years. , Oklahoma, United States for about 20 years. She died on 21 October 1958, in Oklahoma, United States, at the age of 83, and was buried in Englewood Cemetery, Clinton Township, Henry, Missouri, United States.

William M. Barnhill died on July 24, 1914, at age 72. Ethel was the daughter of William and his wife, Carrie M. Croninger Barnhill, who died on October 12, 1897, at age 48. They were married in 1868. Ethel died on October 21, 1958, at age 83.

Thank you for reading.