Albany, MO

Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, Missouri

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BjO5_0jhYccav00
Samuel and Pauline Peery House (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps.

In 2005, the Samuel and Pauline Peery House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located in northwestern Missouri in Albany (Gentry County).

The house was built in 1901 and the architect was Edmond Jacques Eckel. The two-and-a-half-story house carries the architectural style of Queen Anne. The home includes a three-story tower and a veranda (Portuguese for porch). The nice part about having a wrap-around porch is having more options for where to put your porch furniture when the sun is out. It’s one of the most common porches. 

There is also a carriage house on the property. A modern stand-alone garage built in 2000 is between the home and the carriage house.

The Peery house is a good example of the free classic subtype. It has the characteristics of the Queen Anne style in general including the irregular roof shape, wrap-around porch and corner tower. The free classic subtype uses rather free interpretations of classical columns, Palladian style windows, and other classical details. (Source.)

Samuel Forkner Perry

Samuel Perry, a respected businessman, operated the E.L. Peery & Co. Dry Goods store with his brother. Due to his success, he was able to connect with the area's foremost architect, Edmund J. Eckel, who would design his house.

The Peery House is in the part of town that used to be called "Silk Stocking Avenue" because the affluent used to live in the Victorian homes that were on Hundley Street.

Albany is the county seat of Gentry County. The town was platted in 1845 and was originally named Athens, which was changed in 1857 because there was a mix-up with mail delivery with there being an Athens Post Office in Clark County.

Albany was an important center for trade in Gentry County which experienced commerce growth when lines of the railroads came such as the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad (later the Burlington Northern).

The Peery family was involved with the commercial development of Albany which afforded Samuel the opportunity to build the house for his family. Supposedly, Samuel's father, William, was one of the early settlers in the township when it was called Athens. In 1850, William moved to Missouri from Virginia. William had eight children. While William had acquired a lot of land, his family experienced financial hardship in the Civil War.

In 1864, after William died, his oldest son, Erastus, moved to Gentry County and other family members followed. Erastus started his education in Trenton and studied at the Grand River College in Edinburg, Missouri. He began studying law and ended up becoming involved in the merchandising business with his brother, Samuel, and they worked together for over four decades. In 1915, they dissolved their partnership as Samuel became ill.

By the 1880s, the Peery brothers were successful in commercial trade running businesses in Albany which included the following:

  • Coulter & Peery (hardware and implements)
  • Peery & McCammon (dry goods)
  • L.H. Peery & Co. (harness and saddlery)
  • E.L. Peery & Co. (dry goods)

(Source for the above list.)

Their chief business was the E.L. Peery & Company. Their family name was known in the community. They had an uncle who was a doctor, George F. Peery, and their brother, Junius, who practiced law.

Once the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy railroad was in Albany in 1879, it was connected with St. Joseph, Missouri.

Samuel Peery married Pauline Garvin from Grundy County on October 13,1880. They had three daughters and they moved into the house when the girls were in their early teens. The girls only lived there for a short period while their parents were still alive. Two of the daughters, Lucy and Ruby Lynn, had teaching careers and never married. They came back to the house after retirement. They remained in the home until the mid-1970s when they died.

Samuel was actively supportive of the Northwest Missouri College (now defunct) and Palmer College in Albany. After his wife died in 1920, his home went on to be open to the community. His daughter, Lucy, studied at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and different locations in Europe. She was a voice teacher in St. Joseph. In May 1945, she opened a music studio in the home.

Samuel's daughter, Ruby, taught at the Louisville Collegiate School in Kentucky. It's unknown what daughter Grace's profession was although she was raising children which is a full-time job.

[Grace] married Roy Franklin Forbis in Albany, Gentry County, Missouri on June 4, 1906 and had three known children. (Source.)

Samuel Forkner Peery died on July 30, 1916, at age 70. His wife, Pauline Rhodes "Babe" (Garvin) Peery died on October 27, 1920, at age 73. Since the passing of Lucy and Ruby, there appear to have been several people who have lived in the home. The property is listed as having six bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and has about 3,883 sqft of floor space. The lot is listed as 3.30 acres.

# Historic Home# Samuel Forker Peery# Albany Mo# Edmond Jacques Eckel# Gentry County Mo

