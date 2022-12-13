Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860

Henry Bartlemann House located in Washington, Missouri. Photo by Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Henry Bartelmann House (aka the Henry Giesecke House) is located on West Sixth Street in Washington, Missouri (Franklin County). The house is in a residential area and not far from downtown. In 2000, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The architect and builder of this two-story home are unknown. The architectural design is vernacular Missouri-German. This is a side entry house on a stone foundation.

Vernacular architecture is a modest style of building that is specific to a region and period. It relies on the use of local materials and knowledge to construct buildings, and it's usually done without the supervision of a professional architect. (Source.)

When the home was converted into two apartments, some of the original features were lost. There is a narrow stair hall by the front door that goes up to the second-floor apartment and next to the staircase is the door to the apartment on the first floor. "From the street, it looks today much as it did during the Civil War."

Front portion of the Henry Bartelmann House (2013). Photo by Google Maps.

The Henry Bartelmann house represents the traditional type of Missouri-German construction during the mid-1800s. The house was likely built for Henry Bartelmann. In 1866, he sold it to Henry Giesecke who had the house for around 50 years.

Henry Giesecke probably resided in the house until he died in 1923. He was a carpenter and was employed as a foreman for the Bridge and Building Department with the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He also bought a lumberyard in town, and it might have been the same one his son, William, owned in 1926. The lumberyard was very close to the house.

Washington, Missouri is about 50 miles west of downtown St. Louis.

Washington was one of the first American cities west of the Mississippi River. Washington is located on the Missouri River at the point where the River reaches its most Southern point. (Source.)

Even though Washington wasn't founded officially until May 29, 1839, there were already settlers living there as far back as when Lewis and Clark began their trip west in 1804. Washington is the largest community between Jefferson City and St. Louis County. According to the 2020 census, the population of Washington was 14,604.

According to Zillow, the Bartelmann/Giesecke house was sold in December 2020. Click here for interior images.

