Saint Joseph, MO

The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDuYZ_0jf9wyUb00
The Charles and Annie Buddy House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The historic Charles A. and Annie Buddy House in St. Joseph, Missouri was built in 1883. This two-story home contains the architectural style of Italianate (Late Victorian) masonry. In 2004, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The foundation and walls of the house were made of hand-molded soft brick. It is very ornamental with Italianate elements. The two-story house is located on the northwest corner of South 9th and Angelique Streets not far from downtown St. Joseph.

The retaining wall in the front of the house was replaced with concrete and there's a five-foot retaining wall that's next to the rear of the property. The decorative elements on the house and window lintels are made of limestone.

Window lintels are beams that run along the top of windows in order to support and properly distribute the structure’s overall weight. In the past, they would most often be found in masonry or brick structures, but nowadays they are a requirement in any build without proper weight support. (Source.)

There was a one-story wing at the rear of the house containing the kitchen. A second story was added later to that wing. In the mid-1940s, the home was converted into three units after the last Buddy family member, Cecile Dunavant, died. There is original molded woodwork on the first floor.

Charles Buddy ran a business as a wholesale fruit and produce dealer. With his success, he was able to build a home. Their house was part of a middle-class neighborhood. Charles and Annie lived in the house for the remainder of their lives in 1928 and 1936, respectively.

The Buddy family

Charles attended St. Joseph's Christian Brothers College and graduated in 1873. In the following year, he worked as a clerk for Baily, Townsend & Company which provided him with business sales experience. In 1876, he worked at Obe Craig & Co. During the next two years, he was a clerk for St. Louis, Kansas City & Northern Railroad. In 1879, he and Michael J. Sheridan formed a grocery store partnership named Sheridan and Buddy. During that year, he and Annie Farrell married. Buddy and Sheridan worked together until 1883. At that time, he opened his own wholesale fruit and produce business and he was successful in being a dealer until he died on August 1, 1928, at age 71.

After the Civil War, wholesale trade was doing well in St. Joseph as it was close to the Missouri River and railroads were present. This aided in the transportation effort to the west. It became a supply point for fruit, especially apples.

Buddy was reported to be the founding member of the St. Joseph Fruit and Produce Exchange in 1888. There were a number of newspaper articles written about the Buddy family. They had a daughter named Cecile Buddy and a son named Charles F. Buddy. Charles became a Catholic priest who served at the St. Joseph Cathedral. Charles Buddy and his family were prominent members of the community.

The home appears to be off the market currently and according to one real estate site, it was sold as is. It needed a lot of renovation. From the image on Google Maps (2019), it appears to look lived in as there were items on the porch and the garden looks to be in good shape. It's possible the home may have already been renovated.

Thanks for reading.

