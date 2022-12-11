The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013). Photo by Google Maps.

Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.

In 2004, the Augustus Sander House (aka the Jacob and Annie Koch House and Frederich and Anna Brandt House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The dwelling was originally a single pen house which is essentially a single room with four walls that can be expanded upon later. Early settlers were probably interested in getting something built quickly for shelter. The house also has double-hung wood windows and if you're wondering what that is, it means they're the kind of common windows that move up and down and the type of frame that supports the window is called a sash. The house also has a stone foundation.

Old interior parts of the home include the wood flooring and the stairway to the loft. It also has a separate standing garage that was constructed around 2001.

The town

Cole Camp is not far south of Sedalia, Missouri and the original part of Cole Camp was platted in the 1850s. The Sander House is in the original part of the town south of what used to be the public square but is now Cole Camp City Park. According to the 2020 census, the population was 1,334.

House expansion

From the time the house was built around 1861 by or for Augustus Sander who was a German immigrant, it was expanded upon through 1951. The rear ell was built in more than one stage. The additions were made by Frederick and Anna Brandt. They owned the house from 1891 to the 1950s.

The Sander House is the oldest single-pen house in Cole Camp. These types of houses would expand or evolve to meet the needs of the owners. It's also one of the very few houses left in Cole Camp that was built before the Civil War.

Augustus Sander was a native of Saxony, Germany and he worked as a wagonmaker. In 1865, Sander sold the house to August Gerhardt and in 1868, it was sold to another family who in turn sold it to Jacob F. Koch whose family stayed in the house for about 20 years. Koch was also a wagonmaker.

There's a legend that the house was a brothel in the late 1800s. As the story goes, there were hidden doors by the original part of the house--one for entry and one for escape. It had always been considered a legend until the blocked or hidden doors were found during renovations.

Side view of the Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri. Photo by Google Maps.

In 1891, the house was owned by the family of Frederich W. P. Brandt and they were in the house through the mid-1900s. In about 1930, the house was passed to Anna Marie Brandt Conlin who was Frederick's daughter. The house remained in her name until she died in 1958 at age 77.

When the house was purchased in 1998, it was saved from being torn down. A piece of history in Cole Camp was rehabilitated and saved.

Thanks for reading!