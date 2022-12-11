The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment building

Travelers Hotel, Kirksville, Missouri (Adair County). Photo by David Shane, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 2009, the Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This four-story historic hotel was constructed in 1923-1924, and it's located at 301 West Washington Street. When the building was nominated to be included on the NRHP, it was vacant. The owner of the building in 2009 was Travelers Hotel Apartments, LP.

Around the building are commercial storefronts on the first floor. The foundation and walls are brick. The architectural design falls under the late 19th century and early 20th century Modern Movement: Commercial Style. The architect was Raymond H. Sanneman.

The hotel

There are other commercial buildings from the early 1900s nearby to the Travelers Hotel. It's one of the significant properties in Kirkville's northwestern section of the central business district.

There are eight window bays and three doors in the front of the building (north side). There is a centrally located porch under a flat roof with Doric piers (columns) at the front. Directly above the porch in the center is a tripartite display of a window flanked by narrow windows.

Raymond Sanneman from Kansas City was hired by Burr Eastin who owned the corner lot at South Main and Washington Street to draw up the plans for a hotel. Eastin wasn't able to complete the project, so he sold his property along with the plans to an entrepreneurial group. That group consisted of nine Kirksville executives. In 1923, they established the Kirksville Hotel Company.

This company wanted to build a first-class hotel that could accommodate large groups. The Travelers Hotel met that goal up until the 1960s and it helped to improve the commercial district. In June 1924, the hotel opened with 90 rooms and was the county's first fireproofed hotel. There were retail businesses on the first floor. There was the Tap Room located in the basement after Prohibition was overturned, and it was a popular hangout through the 1980s. There was also a 300 occupancy ballroom and restaurant.

The Tap Room remained a popular Kirksville nightspot for area college students until it closed in 1995. It was known as a quiet place to meet for drink, food and conversation. Patrons enjoyed a long-standing tradition of writing their name on the walls and ceiling of the bar and lounge. (Source.)

Interestingly, too, were the people who stayed here. The hotel hosted the original Harlem Globetrotters in the 1950s when they had demonstration games at Northeast Missouri State College (nka Truman University). Also, actor Vincent Price who was from St. Louis would stay at the hotel when he was in a local theater production.

The American Hotels Corporation

At some point during the 1950s, there was an affiliation between the Travelers Hotel and the American Hotels Corporation which was based out of New York City. A man by the name of Gene Sams was sent to manage the hotel in 1955. Interestingly, after several years, the hotel broke from its relationship with the corporation. However, they wanted Sams to stay and he ran the hotel until 1969 at which time it was sold to Pete Anesi.

During the 1960s, occupancy began to decline. To help make a profit, some of the rooms were rented out as apartments. In April 1981, in the basement below the main lobby, a fire occurred. There were 20 people living there at the time. Although it was a fireproof hotel, there was extensive damage. Four months later, Anesi sold the hotel to some local business persons. One of the individuals used to be a bellhop at the hotel when he was in high school.

Major renovations began in 1982 and were completed in 1984. Another change was its name to Travelers Old Towne Inn. Systems like plumbing and electrical were updated. With the renovation, the room count went from 90 to 66. They also added accommodations for the handicapped. There was a nice price tag attached to the renovations. In 1989, the loan defaulted so the building was put on the auction block.

Kirksville Savings and Loan purchased the building at auction for $575,000. In 1990, the hotel was sold to some business people who were from Quincy, Illinois. They reopened the restaurant and retained a lot of the hotel employees.

Again, in 1995, ownership of the hotel changed. It ended up being repossessed by the Kirksville Federal Savings Bank, and it was purchased by the Covenant Fellowship Church to be used as a dormitory for their Bible College students with part of the hotel still remaining open to the public. The church said no smoking and stopped liquor sales, so the Tap Room could only sell non-alcoholic beverages. Otherwise, the church allowed other event functions. The hotel fulfilled the need of the church for events like seminars and conferences in Kirksville.

By 2003, the church outgrew the hotel facilities, so it merged with Heartland Bible College and also relocated to its campus. It also didn't want to maintain the hotel building. Mark and Sue Juliano purchased the Travelers Hotel because they wanted to open a bed and breakfast.

Then, another new owner, Louis Keen, buys the property. In September 2006, a publication at Truman University indicated that Keen was going to sell the hotel for $1 million. The hotel was in operation until 2007.

The architectural firm of Stark Wilson Duncan Architects Inc (SWD) undertook the multi-housing project of transforming the Travelers Hotel into an apartment building. The hotel was converted into 20 one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units. Click here to see photos. A historic hotel was restored, renovated, and repurposed.

