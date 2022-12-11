The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick building

The historic Walnut Inn, Tarkio, Missouri. Photo by Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The historic Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri has also been referenced by other names such as Hanna, Hunter & Co., Hanna Travis & Co., and Williamson & Travis. This venue was a commercial building and hotel. In 1884, it was constructed as a store. In 1911, it was converted into a hotel. In 1982, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This brick two-story building began to decline and was torn down on May 22, 2017. Because it was a part of Tarkio’s history and the fact it was a historical building, I want to keep the history of this building alive. When I saw the image of the wrecking crane striking the building, it was disheartening and I don’t even live in Tarkio.

A large piece of Tarkio’s history and heart is now gone with the demolition of the Walnut Inn at 3rd and Main streets. The building’s owners did not keep up the maintenance and it sat in ruin for many years until recently, when they hired a demolition crew to tear down the building that had been condemned. (Source.)

The building was located at 224 Main in Tarkio. The first floor used to contain a hardware store. In 1911, that floor became a reception area with dining rooms. In the same year, the upstairs which served as a storage area was converted to hotel rooms. In 1966-1967, that floor was converted to apartments.

The early settlers involved with the building were Joseph F. Hanna, Robert Hunter, and David Rankin. Rankin came to Atchinson County in 1885. By 1882, he owned 24,000 acres in Atchison County. He had roles with banks in Illinois and Iowa. He was also influential in the development of Tarkio College. He and his first wife, Sarah, had three children. His daughter, Nettie, married Joseph F. Hanna who took over as foreman of Rankin's stock operation in Illinois.

Hanna came from Ohio in 1880. In 1881, the partnership of Hanna, Hunter, and Rankin was formed. In 1911, David Rankin's son, William, acquired the building with the plans of turning it into a first-rate hotel.

The owners of the future hotel offered $10 in gold to the person who submitted the best name for the new hostelry. C.N. VanPelt, associate editor of the Fairfax Forum, was the winner with his suggestion, The Walnuts, which was changed immediately to the Walnut Inn. (Source.)

Allegedly, Tarkio is Sac-Fox for walnut. (Sac and Fox, two separate tribes, were both Algonquian tribes whose earliest known location was on the Michigan peninsula.) It was a glorious day when the hotel opened. It also enhanced social life.

The Walnut Inn functioned as a hotel until the 1960s when apartments shaped the second floor. In 1972, local artist, Edna O'Dell, painted the murals on the walls of the Towne Room, which some tried to save before the building was destroyed.

In 1985, Tarkio College purchased Walnut Inn after David Rankin's Mule Barn burned in 1989. (The Mule Barn was actually a barn built around 1891 and it was converted to a theatre.)

The theatre department of the college then converted the dining room of the Walnut Inn into a theatre until a new theatre could be constructed in the college’s Brown Field House. In 1990, it announced plans to renovate the Brown Field House as a performing arts space. However, although the college reopened, in 1991, it filed for bankruptcy which meant a new Mule Barn Theatre was unlikely to occur.

In 1993, the Mule Barn Theatre Guild purchased the Walnut Inn. It performed remodeling and also offered the venue for special events. Because the theatre wasn't succeeding, the theatre seats were removed. In the summer of 1994, it was converted into a coffee shop and dining room. The Mule Barn Theatre Guild sold the building to a corporation that dissolved in 2006. The members of the corporation, however, still owned the building and were also the ones who retained the demolition company.

