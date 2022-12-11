Tarkio, MO

The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick building

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ie28_0jeXT8Hn00
The historic Walnut Inn, Tarkio, Missouri.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The historic Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri has also been referenced by other names such as Hanna, Hunter & Co., Hanna Travis & Co., and Williamson & Travis. This venue was a commercial building and hotel. In 1884, it was constructed as a store. In 1911, it was converted into a hotel. In 1982, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This brick two-story building began to decline and was torn down on May 22, 2017. Because it was a part of Tarkio’s history and the fact it was a historical building, I want to keep the history of this building alive. When I saw the image of the wrecking crane striking the building, it was disheartening and I don’t even live in Tarkio.

A large piece of Tarkio’s history and heart is now gone with the demolition of the Walnut Inn at 3rd and Main streets. The building’s owners did not keep up the maintenance and it sat in ruin for many years until recently, when they hired a demolition crew to tear down the building that had been condemned. (Source.)

The building was located at 224 Main in Tarkio. The first floor used to contain a hardware store. In 1911, that floor became a reception area with dining rooms. In the same year, the upstairs which served as a storage area was converted to hotel rooms. In 1966-1967, that floor was converted to apartments.

The early settlers involved with the building were Joseph F. Hanna, Robert Hunter, and David Rankin. Rankin came to Atchinson County in 1885. By 1882, he owned 24,000 acres in Atchison County. He had roles with banks in Illinois and Iowa. He was also influential in the development of Tarkio College. He and his first wife, Sarah, had three children. His daughter, Nettie, married Joseph F. Hanna who took over as foreman of Rankin's stock operation in Illinois.

Hanna came from Ohio in 1880. In 1881, the partnership of Hanna, Hunter, and Rankin was formed. In 1911, David Rankin's son, William, acquired the building with the plans of turning it into a first-rate hotel.

The owners of the future hotel offered $10 in gold to the person who submitted the best name for the new hostelry. C.N. VanPelt, associate editor of the Fairfax Forum, was the winner with his suggestion, The Walnuts, which was changed immediately to the Walnut Inn. (Source.)

Allegedly, Tarkio is Sac-Fox for walnut. (Sac and Fox, two separate tribes, were both Algonquian tribes whose earliest known location was on the Michigan peninsula.) It was a glorious day when the hotel opened. It also enhanced social life.

The Walnut Inn functioned as a hotel until the 1960s when apartments shaped the second floor. In 1972, local artist, Edna O'Dell, painted the murals on the walls of the Towne Room, which some tried to save before the building was destroyed.

In 1985, Tarkio College purchased Walnut Inn after David Rankin's Mule Barn burned in 1989. (The Mule Barn was actually a barn built around 1891 and it was converted to a theatre.)

The theatre department of the college then converted the dining room of the Walnut Inn into a theatre until a new theatre could be constructed in the college’s Brown Field House. In 1990, it announced plans to renovate the Brown Field House as a performing arts space. However, although the college reopened, in 1991, it filed for bankruptcy which meant a new Mule Barn Theatre was unlikely to occur.

In 1993, the Mule Barn Theatre Guild purchased the Walnut Inn. It performed remodeling and also offered the venue for special events. Because the theatre wasn't succeeding, the theatre seats were removed. In the summer of 1994, it was converted into a coffee shop and dining room. The Mule Barn Theatre Guild sold the building to a corporation that dissolved in 2006. The members of the corporation, however, still owned the building and were also the ones who retained the demolition company.

Thanks for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Walnut Inn# Tarkio Mo# David Rankin# Tarkio College

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
11783 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Historic building: Kansas City's triangular-shaped Columbia Building was constructed in 1920

Columbia Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Columbia Building is also known as the Greenstreet Warehouse Building. It's located at 2006-2012 Wyandotte Street in Kansas City, Missouri (Jackson County).

Read full story
1 comments

The trend of the Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt can be celebrated again on December 16, 2022

1980s ugly Christmas sweatshirt.Photo byMiyagawa, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons. When Christmas sweatshirts hit the market, they were probably intended to be a type of festive wear for your holiday meal gathering. There are some that actually look festive and others might be something I would wear if I were participating in a contest.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City

The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.

Read full story
13 comments
California, MO

Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892

Old Barnhill Building, California, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps (street view). When you hear the phrase, Old Barnhill Building, you might think it's a structure on a farm. That's not the case with this two-story building.

Read full story
Albany, MO

Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, Missouri

Samuel and Pauline Peery House (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. In 2005, the Samuel and Pauline Peery House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located in northwestern Missouri in Albany (Gentry County).

Read full story
Washington, MO

Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860

Henry Bartlemann House located in Washington, Missouri.Photo byJon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The Henry Bartelmann House (aka the Henry Giesecke House) is located on West Sixth Street in Washington, Missouri (Franklin County). The house is in a residential area and not far from downtown. In 2000, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Cuba, MO

The historic and unique George B. Hamilton House in Cuba, Missouri

George B. Hamilton House (January 2009).Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about the year 1896, the house of George B. Hamilton was built in Cuba, Missouri (Crawford County). It's an irregularly shaped house that's two and a half stories. The architectural style is Queen Anne. The detailing is Eastlake movement which style also carried over into interior furniture.

Read full story
Fulton, MO

The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago

Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story
Saint Joseph, MO

The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883

The Charles and Annie Buddy House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Charles A. and Annie Buddy House in St. Joseph, Missouri was built in 1883. This two-story home contains the architectural style of Italianate (Late Victorian) masonry. In 2004, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments
Cole Camp, MO

The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.

Read full story
2 comments
Kirksville, MO

The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment building

Travelers Hotel, Kirksville, Missouri (Adair County).Photo byDavid Shane, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2009, the Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This four-story historic hotel was constructed in 1923-1924, and it's located at 301 West Washington Street. When the building was nominated to be included on the NRHP, it was vacant. The owner of the building in 2009 was Travelers Hotel Apartments, LP.

Read full story
Kirksville, MO

The historic Journal Printing Company building in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades

Updated/Correction. The first and last paragraphs were updated to clear up confusion. The Journal Printing Co. building.Photo byCatfilmnoir aka Carol Baier, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, MO

Many aren't aware the William P. Hall House in Lancaster, Missouri belonged to a successful circus broker in the 1900s

Lancaster, Missouri home of William Preston Hall.Photo bySector001, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The William P. Hall House is a historic home built around 1902 in Lancaster, Missouri. The house is in Schuyler County near the border of Missouri and Iowa. The two-story home is enormous. The architectural design is Late Victorian. In 1975, the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Dora, MO

Amazing treehouse cabins at the River of Life Farm might be the perfect getaway in 2023 and it's open all year round

The Cliff House sleeps up to 14 guests.Photo byRiver of Life Farm via Facebook site. Have you ever stayed in a treehouse cabin that had all the modern amenities? You have to admit that it's a different experience worth reaching for. The River of Life Farm has several types of lodging options.

Read full story
Marshall, MO

The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner family

Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Whenever you see a house that's over 100 years old but it doesn't look like that's possible, you have to believe the property is well-maintained. This two-story house is located in Marshall, Missouri and it was built in 1906. The property is owned by the Saline County Historical Society. In 1984, the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida, MO

The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, Missouri

The Merritt Violette House in Florida, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Merrit Violette House (aka Merritt “Dad” Violette House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. This one-story house is located in Florida, Missouri. The architectural description is an eclectic vernacular Queen Anne style. It has an attic and it’s sheathed in clapboard and has a lot of fish scale shingles.

Read full story
3 comments
Springfield, MO

The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800s

Keet-McElhany House, 435 E. Walnut St. Springfield, Missouri.Photo byRob Kinney, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1984, the Keet-McElhany House was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located in Springfield, Missouri. The architectural designs of this two-story house include Italianate and Queen Anne. The house was constructed in 1881. In 1886, it was enlarged and in 1900, some remodeling took place.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments

Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.

Read full story
4 comments
Buchanan County, MO

The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot

Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy