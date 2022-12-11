The historic Journal Printing Company building in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades

Updated/Correction. The first and last paragraphs were updated to clear up confusion.

The Journal Printing Co. building. Photo by Catfilmnoir aka Carol Baier, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On July 14, 2011, the Journal Printing Company Building was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This building was also referred to as the Dockery Building because according to the NRHP nomination form, it was also owned by T.J. Dockery, who was the owner of the Dockery Hotel. They also both had similar ornamental moldings (cornices) near the roof. The Journal Printing Company Building is a historic commercial building in Kirksville, Missouri of Adair County.

This two-story building was constructed in 1905, although some real estate sources indicate 1911. The architectural styles include Neo-Classical Revival and Italianate. The first floor consists of ionic order capitals that support a brick frieze containing raised capital letters that read, THE JOURNAL PRINTING CO. There are five bays in the front.

A bay is an opening, a built space or a building element delimited by two vertical supports constituting the main support points or the centerpieces of a construction (pillars, columns, arches, trusses, beams, etc.). (Source.)

The building is located at 119 S. Elson in Kirksville. It was built in 1905 and designed and constructed by Kirksville contractor, Charles C. Anderson.

There are large storefront windows on the first floor facing the street. Windows are smaller on the second floor. In 1951, the second floor was converted to apartments.

The printing company printed the Kirksville Journal, Kirksville Democrat, and the Weekly Graphic. The building housed the Daily Express in 1916. During the early days, the building had two addresses, 119 S. Elson and 121 S. Elson. The second floor was listed as the Journal Apartments in the 1921 city directory.

The Journal Printing Company was founded as a small publishing firm by William Kernodle in 1865. It was located in downtown Kirksville, Missouri and remained in business until 1984. The Journal Printing Company was the largest job printing establishment in Missouri outside those in Kansas City and St. Louis. (Source.)

The building used to house a barcade restaurant called Lit, which appears to be closed. The building is categorized as a recreational/entertainment property.

