Many aren't aware the William P. Hall House in Lancaster, Missouri belonged to a successful circus broker in the 1900s

Lancaster, Missouri home of William Preston Hall. Photo by Sector001, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The William P. Hall House is a historic home built around 1902 in Lancaster, Missouri. The house is in Schuyler County near the border of Missouri and Iowa. The two-story home is enormous. The architectural design is Late Victorian. In 1975, the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The house has a porch that wraps around the house with attractive tall and slender ionic order columns. The home also has a porte cochere which is an entrance or gateway large enough to allow a coach to be driven through it into the interior courtyard.

This home belonged to William Preston Hall (b. 1864, d. 1932) who had no formal education but yet, he was a showman, businessman, and circus impresario. Hall was a circus owner and animal broker in the late 1800s and early 1900s. He was also referred to as The Colonel, Diamond Billy, and Horse King of the World.

The house is now the Schuyler County Historical Society Museum. It is a block west of the Schuyler County Courthouse on Highway 136.

William Preston Hall

Hall was a notable person who impacted the American circus industry in the early 1900s. A lot of transactions were made in his home that changed the lives of those trying to make a living from the circus.

Hall was born on February 29, 1864, not far from Lancaster, Missouri. He lost both his parents before he turned 15. In order to support himself, he worked at Stretch Livery Stable as a laborer and while there, he learned about horses and mules. With his interest in horse trading, he was known as "the largest horse dealer in Schuyler County" In the late 1800s, he was referred to as the Horse King of the World because of the large horse deals he made.

In 1895, Hall's brother managed a sales barn in Richmond, Virginia to help with the volume. Horses and mules were being shipped to the European market. He sold horses and mules to Britain during the Boer War (1899-1902). Hall even sent his brother to Cape Town, South Africa to set up an overseas branch office.

He began a new role in show business after he supplied over 400 well-selected horses for the Boer War Show at the St. Louis World's Fair. All this success influenced his lifestyle.

This was when he purchased the home in 1902, and where he would live for 30 years. He had also married Sarah Mitchell and they raised three children in the home. The locals referred to him as Colonel or Diamond Billy. He had "valuable diamonds he wore on ties, shirts, watch-chains, and rings." Imagine Hall wearing a tall silk hat with a large blue overcoat that had black silk lapels.

In the 1900s, he began to enter show business. At the close of the 1904 World's Fair, he purchased some elephants. He purchased a circus and sold it. In early 1905, he had a 25-car Walter L. Main Circus and founded his first circus, but in 1905, The Great William P. Hall Show didn't fare well, so he left that show because he didn't do as well as a circus owner or manager. He ended up being a circus broker.

The records demonstrated that Hall not only dealt with floundering road shows but the mightiest in the industry - the Ringling Brothers World's Greatest Shows. (Source.)

Hall also leased circus equipment and animals to those who wanted to put a show on the road for as little as $5,000 if they couldn't afford the much higher costs. Hall used his farm that was north of Lancaster as a place to store circus wagons and cages. He even had large barns where he kept exotic animals. Interestingly, natives of Lancaster recalled years later how they admired the animals as children.

William P. Hall House is now a Museum. Photo by Schuyler County Historical Society Museum via Facebook site.

Hall died on June 30, 1932 at age 68, and was even active close to the time of his death. The circus industry was affected by the Great Depression. After he died, deterioration set in with his barns, equipment, and rail cars.

Hall’s wife continued to live in the house until she died in 1957. Later, heirs sold the home to another family and in June 1974, sold the house to the Schuyler County Historical Society.

Thank you for reading!