Springfield, MO

The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800s

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpPAF_0jcFkDR000
Keet-McElhany House, 435 E. Walnut St. Springfield, Missouri.Photo byRob Kinney, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1984, the Keet-McElhany House was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located in Springfield, Missouri. The architectural designs of this two-story house include Italianate and Queen Anne. The house was constructed in 1881. In 1886, it was enlarged and in 1900, some remodeling took place.

The house

James E. Keet purchased this home in 1883. In 1886, he added a one-story wing to the west side of the house as well as a brick service building that was one-and-one-half-stories tall with a basement. The house is on a limestone foundation. The added one-story wing has a round tower on top with a conical roof. Interestingly, the detached one-and-one-half-story building that's detached connects to the main house by a tunnel that runs from one basement to the next basement.

Keet's daughter, Katherine, who also married Claude McElhany, lived in the house until 1983. An auction took place and all the furniture and fixtures from the early 1900s were still in place. At the time the house was nominated to be included on the National Register, it was vacant and on the market. lt was in need of some maintenance repairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XieuD_0jcFkDR000
The back porch of the Keet-McElhany home.Photo byRob Kinney, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The families who lived in this house were considered prominent. The Keets, the McElhanys, and the Hollands played an important role in Springfield's history as merchants and bankers.

The Holland banking company was founded by C. B. Holland. His niece, Katherine Holland, married James E. Keet. Keet's father was a partner in the Keet-Roundtree Dry Goods Company. Keet served in different roles in the community. Katherine stayed in the house until she died in 1920. Their daughter, Katherine E. Keet, and husband, Claude McElhany, were already residing in the house. Claude died in 1956 and Katherine stayed in the home until she died in 1983.

Katherine Holland Keet lived in the house until her death in 1920. James and Katherine’s daughter, Katherine E., was already living there with her husband, Claude McElhany. Claude died in 1956 and Katherine E. remained in the family home until her death. Although some resources indicate she died in 1983, according to Find-a-Grave and her grave marker, she died on December 30, 1992, at age 101. 

Click here to view many photos of the interior of the home which depict a lot of the intricate details.

Thanks for reading!

# Historic House# Keet McElhany House# Springfield Mo# Katherine Keet McElhany# James E Keet

