The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago

There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.

The farmstead house

This two-story brick home is L-shaped and the architectural design is Greek Revival. The front facade contains a two-story portico, which is a structure that has a roof supported by columns and is usually attached to a building as a porch.

To the east of Palmyra is a 33-acre farmstead with a brick house that was built around 1854.

The curved gravel driveway was created in the late 1920s when the young Warren Head drove the family’s electric car in an arc across the front yard to establish the route for the new driveway, probably about the time the garage addition was added to the house in 1927. (Source.)

It’s interesting to learn that a lot of the trees and shrubbery around the house were put into the property’s grounds in the 1930s by the Stark Brothers Nursery, which is an old nursery in the U.S. The nursery is also directly linked to another historic home listed on the NRHP, the Goodman-Stark Home. I’ve always been intrigued by the history of people who have lived in older homes.

There are other buildings that contribute to the historical value of the property including the below:

Smokehouse/ice house (pre-1915)

Shop (ca. 1927)

Jamesway, gambrel roof barn (1927)

Granary (corn crib; ca. 1927)

Crib barn (1880s)

The Culbertson-Head Farmstead history began with James Culbertson who bought the property around 1854 and had the home constructed.

In 1907, the Mackey-Head family acquired the property which was still part of the Head family as a working farm in 2008 when the house and contributing buildings were nominated for inclusion on the NRHP.

The Culbertson-Head Farmstead is one of the best examples of an intact nineteenth/early twentieth-century farmstead in Marion County. The property served an integral role in local agriculture and vernacular building traditions. (Source.)

James Culbertson

Early settlers like James Culbertson were attracted to this area when a federal land office was established in 1825 at Palmyra. Culbertson moved to Missouri from Kentucky in the 1820s.

Culbertson, who was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania in 1799, came from a family who immigrated to the United States from Scotland. He and his wife, Mary Frances Vardeman, married in 1822 in Kentucky and relocated afterward to Ralls County, Missouri. Culbertson who was involved in hemp farming was well-known and successful.

James and Mary Culbertson had five children, and they were all born in Ralls County. After Mary died in 1837, Culbertson married Rebecca Kidder and they had one child. They acquired a 33.3-acre parcel east of Palmyra. It’s believed when Culbertson’s young son died, this may have prompted his family to move to Marion County. Culbertson died in 1873, and ownership of the 33 acres changed hands several times.

Wallace and Estelle Head

In 1909, Estelle Mackey (Head) acquired full ownership of the former Culbertson Farmstead, as well as adjacent farmland that the family acquired during the early 1900s. Mackey’s family had moved from Delaware to Marion County. Her maternal grandfather, Dr. John B. White, was an early settler in Marion County. The later generation moved to Palmyra from Clarksville.

Wallace and Estelle Head updated services for the house such as bringing in electricity and indoor plumbing. Piped water service coming in from Palmyra was installed in about 1920. Heating for the house went from fireplaces to a boiler fueled by coal and radiator heat (1908–1909), and finally to a gas furnace (the 1930s).

Estelle Mackey and John “Wallace” Head met around 1900. His family arrived in Randolph County 40 years earlier. Wallace was working at a railroad tie business in St. Louis and Estelle having gone to school in St. Louis was there visiting friends when they met. They married in 1908 and only lived in St. Louis for a short time before coming back to the Culbertson-Head Farmstead. Wallace was very involved with civil activities and organizations from being the President of the Marion County Corn Growers Association (1915) to a delegate to the National Democratic Convention (1920), to serving as president of the First National Bank of Palmyra. Estelle also served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1924.

The Heads had two children. Their son, John “Warren” Head, and his wife, Katherine Lillian King Head, moved into the family home in 1956 after Wallace died in 1955.

Katherine came from a family who had an early settler in Palmyra. Warren was involved in progressive farming activities on the farmstead like his father was. Warren and Katherine were both graduates of the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU).

Warren worked for the regional Rural Rehabilitation Administration. In 1939, he began operating the family’s dairy, Estelbrook Farms (named for his mother, Estelle Mackey Head). The dairy was south of the farmstead. Warren and his wife, Katherine, helped with the farm’s activities even though they didn’t reside on the farmstead until the mid-1950s.

Some serendipity

Interestingly, too, in writing this, I discovered Warren’s paternal aunt, Idress Head Alvord, was a subject of mine while attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Nearly 20 years ago, my writing project involved finding a girl's diary, especially in the late 19th century when diaries were common practice. I found the diary that Idress kept as a young girl stored in records kept at the MU campus. Idress, as an adult, was a bit of a historian herself. Her 1886 diary handwritten on a Pansy tablet had a lot to say about life and culture during that era.

Idress Head Alvord (1873-1962) Photo title: Newly selected Librarian, Missouri Historical Society taken around 1908. Photo by Victor Grigsby, Fayette, MO, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Thanks very much for reading.