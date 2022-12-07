The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building

You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The hotel

The Plaza Hotel is located at 715 Main Street. The reinforced concrete is an element that fireproofs this facility. The hotel is across from the Grundy County Courthouse.

There were plans to restore the hotel that originally had 60 rooms. They were going to be converted to 23 units for seniors. The theater that used to be in the hotel was destroyed after a fire but part of it was going to be rebuilt and used as an auditorium. The lobby area for the theater was going to be rebuilt also.

The architect was Jens C. Pedersen from Kansas City. The Plaza Hotel was built for Kansas City entrepreneurs, Charles T. Sears, and Harry F. Murphy. When the hotel was originally built, it included the following:

Theatre

Ballroom

Barber and Beauty Shops

Coffee Shop

Air Cooled Guest Rooms

It was a first-class hotel for Trenton and became a popular place to gather. Trenton is the county seat of Grundy County, Missouri. In 1929 when the hotel's construction began, the city of Trenton had not felt the impact of the Depression as other urban areas. This is due in part because it was a rail center in northern Missouri and it served the farming communities nearby. Here, was a division point for the following railroads:

Chicago, Rock Island, and Pacific Railroad

The Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy Railroad

Kansas City, Milwaukee, and St. Paul Railroad

In 1929, the rail and paved roads employed hundreds of men.

The State Highway Department began planning the first hard paved roads between Trenton and Kansas City, via Excelsior Springs and Smithville, in 1929. (Source.)

The highway projects created jobs for Grundy County like getting U.S. Highway 65 paved up to the Iowa border. Having paved roads also increased travel to the northern part of Missouri. To promote economic growth in Trenton, the businessmen believed there need to be a modern hotel.

In 1928, a hotel committee was established by the Commercial Club so they could meet and discuss why their city needed a first-class hotel. The members of the committee kept their news a secret about building this hotel until it was published in the local paper in 1929. The committee had several proposals to review and went with the one submitted by some Kansas City entrepreneurs. The group of entrepreneurs was headed by Charles T. Sears.

Sears' proposal included plans for a modern theatre. This also created public excitement. Kansas City's J.C. Pederson was chosen to be the architect.

The new hotel was going to replace an old one. There was even a ceremony removing the first brick from the old hotel in July 1929. It was a happy time for the community. The Plaza Hotel had its opening in May 1930.

'Hotel Plaza Opening Will Be On May 13' was among the front-page headlines on May 6, 1930. Banquet tickets went on sale for $2.50 a plate. The price included a pre-showing of 'The Jazz Singer' starring Al Jolson. (Source.)

From 1930 to 1980 when the Plaza Hotel closed, it continued to remain a first-class hotel in Trenton. Today, the building is Trenton's Plaza Towers Apartments. The renovated building has 23 apartments with one and two bedrooms.

