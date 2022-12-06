The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today

Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks. Photo by AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The garage apartment is located at 3347+1⁄2 Oak Ridge Drive in Newton County, Missouri in Joplin which is in the southwest portion of the state. The building has two stories and the foundation is concrete.

Plans to make this a museum seem to have halted, and it's being rented out due to the local housing shortage after the May 2011 Joplin tornado. (Source.)

According to Tripadvisor, the garage apartment is available for nightly rental on Airbnb, Homeaway, and VRBO. (Click on the link for some images.)

The building

This rock-walled structure has living space above the two-car garage and contained five rooms. The garage apartment was originally in a subdivision developed in the 1920s called Freeman Grove.

The current vehicle doors, however, are nonoriginal, nonfunctional and temporary. Behind them, the original openings are infilled with wood. (Source.)

Behind the red door adjacent to the vehicle doors is a flight of stairs that go straight up to the apartment level. The white garage doors were not part of the original building. The stonework on the apartment level is different than the stonework on the bottom level. The different sizes of limestone blocks on the bottom were locally quarried.

According to traditional stories, there is a narrow opening in the concrete above the door that might have been struck by a police bullet. There could have been other gunfire damage. Supposedly, police fired 14 shots when they were trying to stop the fugitives who had sawed-off shotguns.

Since the original garage doors were struck by bullets, they were replaced. In 2006, the doors on the garage are not functional. While the driveway is concrete, it might have been gravel originally.

A painted wood door with glass panels, said to have been removed from the top of the stairs, is displayed in Soplin's Dorothea B. Hoover Museum. (Source.)

A brief history of the garage apartment event

April 13, 1933, which was a Thursday, involved a shootout at this garage apartment building. It was between police and the group known as the Barrow Gang which included Clyde Chestnut Barrow and Bonnie Elizabeth Parker. This outlaw gang robbed and killed in Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

They were active in the early part of the Depression. They had three others helping them that included Clyde’s brother, Marvin Ivan “Buck” Barrow, and his wife, Blanche, Caldwell Barrow, and a young William Daniel “W.D.” Jones.

This band was in the garage apartment for nearly two weeks when neighbors notified police that there was strange activity going on at the building. There were five officers who showed up. Two approached with a search warrant. Newton County Constable, John Wesley Harryman, and Joplin Detective, Harry McGinnis, were fatally wounded. Clyde Barrow and Jones had minor injuries.

After the double killing of officers, the gang escaped by car. Allegedly, this building is also where Buck tried to convince Clyde to surrender. The garage apartment represents not just the history of the building, but the history of the gangsters who briefly hid out in it.

Paul Freeman

On April 1, 1933, Paul Freeman rented the bungalow property to Blanche, Bonnie and Buck. Freeman said Blanche did most of the talking and said her husband was a civil engineer from Minnesota.

Freeman’s entrepreneurial father, John W. Freeman, developed the Freeman Grove subdivision where the property was located. In 1927, when the garage apartment was completed, there were 15 residences in the subdivision. Staying in the garage apartment was probably the longest break the Barrow Gang had from running from the law.

The gang survivors of the aftermath

The youngest, W. D. Jones, was arrested in Dallas, Texas in November 1933 and sentenced to 15 years for his role associated with the death of a Fort Worth deputy sheriff in January 1933. On August 20, 1974, he was killed in Houston by a former boyfriend of a woman he had met. He was taking the woman home and while unarmed, he was shot.

Iva Bennie "Blanche" (Caldwell) Barrow married Buck Barrow in July 1931. While she possibly didn't kill anyone, she was guilty by association by being at the robberies and shootings. In July 1933, she lost vision in one of her eyes and was apprehended in Platte City, Missouri. She was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri State Penitentiary. In March 1939, she was let out on good behavior. On Christmas Eve, 1988, she died in Dallas. She was married three times and was 77 when she died.

Marvin Ivan "Buck" Barrow, Sr. died at age 28 in Perry, Iowa at Kings Daughters Hospital in July 1933 from bullet wounds received during a shootout in Platte City and Dexter, Iowa. He, too, had two previous marriages including children.

While the relationships were romanticized, they were notorious criminals.

