The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum

In 1978, the Frederick Krause Mini Mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Krause built it in 1882-1883. It's located at 220 Ferrel Street in Platte City, Missouri. When the building was nominated for the National Register, the owner was the Platte County Historical Society.

Frederick J. Krause

Frederick Krause was an immigrant from Langensalza, Prussia. He was born on March 22, 1837. His father, Gottlieb Krause, was a war veteran of the war between Russia and France led by Napoleon Bonaparte. His father was fortunate to escape Moscow and arrived in America in 1839.

Gottlieb brought his family to St. Charles County, Missouri. In 1847, he decided to go back to Germany, and while en route, he was robbed. He became sick and died in Baltimore in 1849. In 1852, Frederick's mother, Augusta Krause, came with the rest of her family to America.

Frederick was an apprentice in the butcher business. He was in St. Louis from 1855 to 1857. He worked in Memphis and New Orleans and in 1860, he arrived in Leavenworth, Kansas where he had relatives. Instead of starting a business in Leavenworth, he settled in Platte City where he opened a meat market. Frederick was very successful. He started building his mansion in 1882.

Mr. Krause died on September 11, 1894, and he was only 56 or 57. His wife lived in the mansion until 1917 at which time she sold it to Thomas Perry, Sr. The Perrys had the home until 1973.

In July of 1977 the Platte County Historical Society and the Platte Purchase Chapter of the DAR purchased the Krause mansion with funds left jointly to the two organizations by Mr. Ben Ferrell. Future plans include total restoration, providing office space for the Platte County Historical Society, and the exhibition of historical items in the basement. (Source.)

The mini-mansion

This red brick building has two stories. The architectural style is Second Empire. The building has a limestone foundation and quoins (external corners). There is ornamental cast iron work on the roof and porches and on top is a mansard roof.

The home is called a mini-mansion because it has similar architectural elements to the Governor's Mansion in Missouri which was built in 1871.

The home today

Today, the historic structure is home to the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum. Also here is a room used by the Platte County Historical Society (PCHS) for genealogical ad historical research. PCHS also owns and operates the building and it's been open to the public since 1985.

