Perryville, MO

This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjwCk_0jWNoik300
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.

Records indicate Arsan Gallier purchased the lot in 1875. It’s believed the house was built between 1877 to 1879. This is a brick L-shaped house containing two-and-one-half stories with a one-story on the side.

In 1896, Louis Doerr purchased the home. Interestingly, the house remained in the family until 1976 after which time Thomas B. and Helen Ward Sanders purchased the property for the purpose of a Perry County museum.

The house

The Doerr-Brown House is a well-preserved Missouri-German-style dwelling. It has six rooms and sits on a quarry-hewn limestone foundation.

Victorian Italianate wooden elements decorate the entrance, windows and eaves of the rectangular two storied block. A photograph taken ca. 1890 shows a porch with latticed banisters and a pierced rail running around the porch roof. (Source.)

The lot containing the house was part of an original 51-acres Spanish land grant. It was donated by Bernard Laytown. The land was auctioned to the public in 1821.

The house is significant from a historical standpoint because it exists in an area where professionals or businessmen used to live. These people helped to promote the growth of the small town, which is the county seat of Perry County.

The first recorded dwelling at the site of the house was built by pioneer doctor, Richard S. Dorsey. Dorsey served in the Missouri State Legislature from 1828 to 1829. He was also the town commissioner in 1831.

From 1835 to 1875, the lot where the house was built was owned by a native of Germany named Hyman Block. Hyman and his brother, Levi, were merchants in Perryville. They had a store and cotton gin across the street from the house. In 1877, the taxes then were $200 but went up to $1,200 two years later. Because of the increase in taxes, it’s believed this is when the lot was sold to Arsan Gallier on which he built a house.

In 1896, after Louis Doerr established his own success as an owner of a general store in 1868, he purchased the house, which probably wasn’t the original dwelling built on the site. Still, his house represents what the local architecture may have been during that time period.

Louis Doerr was born in Perry County on September 5, 1838. He died at age 96 on December 29, 1934. His wife, Rosa Josephine Pfeiffer Doerr, died on January 12, 1921, at age 74.

Louis and Rosa’s great grandson was Christopher Samuel Bond, who was mostly known as Kit Bond. He was not only the Missouri Governor, but also went on to become a United States Senator and was even on a short list to be nominated to run for Vice President of the United States. (Source.)

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historical House# Perry County# Louis Doerr# Perryville MO# Built in 1870s

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
11358 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Palmyra, MO

The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago

Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.

Read full story
Trenton, MO

The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building

Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Joplin, MO

The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today

Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
10 comments
Platte City, MO

The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum

Frederick Krause Mansion, Platte City, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1978, the Frederick Krause Mini Mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Krause built it in 1882-1883. It's located at 220 Ferrel Street in Platte City, Missouri. When the building was nominated for the National Register, the owner was the Platte County Historical Society.

Read full story
Jefferson City, MO

The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner stores

The H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building, Jefferson City, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic commercial H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building was constructed in 1915. Also referred to as the Capitol City Lodge №9 F.& A.M. and Cherry Street Market, it’s located in Cole County, Missouri in Jefferson City.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedalia, MO

The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old

The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.

Read full story
1 comments
Fulton, MO

Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed

Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbia, MO

The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959

Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Columbia, MO

The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre

What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.

Hunter L. Gary House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Hunter Larabee Gary House (Gary House) is located at 1228 West 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a two-and-one-half-story brick house designed by architect John Van Brunt, Sr. The architectural design is the Neoclassical style.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas City

Entrance to property at 13001 Little Blue Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. In 1991, Four Gates Farm (aka Oak Hill Farm) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is a 40-acre estate located at 13001 Little Blue Road in Kansas City, Missouri. There is a historic home and a national historic district on this property.

Read full story
Excelsior Springs, MO

Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years old

The Elms Hotel, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.Photo byAmericasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 29, 1985.

Read full story
2 comments
Excelsior Springs, MO

The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'

Colonial Hotel, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 24, 2010, The Colonial Hotel in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments

Holidays generate even busier weekends, so maybe it's a good time to figure out how to get weekends back

Nobody wants to clean all weekend. When you work hard all week long, you probably don't really want to spend your whole weekend of downtime cleaning. Here are some suggestions to help you reclaim most of your weekend time.

Read full story
Perryville, MO

The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000

Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.

Read full story
5 comments
Independence, MO

The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddings

Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate, Independence, Missouri.Photo byMelissa Kothe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate is located at 313 West Pacific in Independence, Missouri. This house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on May 22, 1980.

Read full story
Independence, MO

The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine Hughes

Mollie and Josephine Hughes House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byChenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is something to appreciate in every historic home and some you like visually more than others. There's so much to like about this house.

Read full story
1 comments
Independence, MO

Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by time

Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 21, 1994, the Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 104 W. Elizabeth Street and was built around 1840.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Historic Smallwood V. Noland House in Independence, Missouri sits on property purchased in 1833

Smallwood V. Noland House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 21, 1994, the Smallwood V. Noland House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 1024 South Forest in Independence, Missouri. The home appears to be on a very large lot.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy