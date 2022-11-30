Holidays generate even busier weekends, so maybe it's a good time to figure out how to get weekends back

CJ Coombs

Nobody wants to clean all weekend. When you work hard all week long, you probably don't really want to spend your whole weekend of downtime cleaning.

Here are some suggestions to help you reclaim most of your weekend time

Get organized

There’s a relationship between cleaning and being organized.

To start off, try putting away all those items you took out during the week and left on your desk or kitchen counter, or even on the floor. That’s one less thing you’ll have to spend time doing on your Saturday morning unless, of course, you go out Friday night and sleep in. Then, this gets pushed into your Saturday afternoon.

There’s just no denying the fact that living with clutter and in a chronic state or disorganization causes stress. (Source.)

When you procrastinate putting things away, at some point in the future, you’ll end up possibly spending a lot of time on some weekends putting everything away. Allegedly, that’s why you have clutter — you procrastinate managing it.

Who loves to do laundry?

This is something we all procrastinate on and not everyone can enjoy or afford a laundry service.

I have a different living situation — I live with my daughter and her family so I help with the laundry during the week. And I’m talking about laundry for two more adults and their three young children. But, I like to help and it falls into being organized and helping us all have more weekend time.

If you work, you can wash items like towels in the morning. Toss them into your washer before you go to work and put them in the dryer when you get home. Choose the day of the week you’re going to do this. If you spend all day on Saturday or Sunday doing laundry, that’s more time you’ll lose on your weekend.

If you let the dirty clothes pile up to a stage that it becomes overwhelming, you can become your own enemy. If you are passionate about learning the fastest way to get your laundry done, it needs to be dealt with every day. (Source.)

If the laundry is done by Friday, knowing you don’t have to see it again for another week is a great feeling.

Who wakes up Saturday morning thinking, I can’t wait to start on all the laundry.

Cleaning the kitchen

This actually should be done every day.

If you spill something, wipe it up or sweep it up then. Don’t wait for tomato sauce to harden on the floor so mopping is harder. Don’t let dishes pile up in your sink for three days, that is unless you plan on growing something in the sink.

If you put things away like empty your dish rack or dishwasher routinely, it helps save you time on busier days during the week. If you spend some time doing all the little things that should get done during the week, this will make a difference in your free time come Saturday.

Also, believe it or not, keeping your refrigerator cleaned out frequently of spoiled foods avoids the spread of bacteria onto other foods.

Since you cook and eat in the kitchen, this is the room that should have a cleaning priority. Also, don’t ignore the build-up in your microwave.

Dusting

This is such a tedious chore because of all the woodwork you might have in your home. Then you have the items on shelves. If you look around and see all the things that collect dust, no wonder people procrastinate on this.

You do not have to dust every weekend. I dust twice a month, or more if someone is coming over. When spring hits, that’s a big motivator to get everything dusted like light fixtures, wood paneling, and staircases.

When dust collects on desks, upholstery, beddings, tabletops and other soft fabrics, it becomes easier for your entire family to breathe it in. (Source.)

If you have a plan on what and when to dust, then you might never have to do this on a weekend.

Have a chore calendar

Decide which days are going to get a chore. For example, which day do you want to mop or vacuum (not Fridays)? Which day do you want to dust? Get your bathroom cleaned before the weekend (nobody likes to clean a toilet, nobody, so don’t make this solely the woman’s job if you’re married) — maybe do that on Wednesdays.

Make a list of routine chores you perform. Assign them a day during the week. This may not be ideal for everyone. The goal is to accomplish what can be done during the workweek so you can have more weekend time.

Enlist family members to help

As your children get older, they can help with getting laundry to the washing machine. They can also pick up their own bedrooms or make their beds. Everyone can pitch in to unload the dishwasher (or load it).

Married couples can decide who takes out the trash, or take turns. They can pitch in to help each other with reminders of getting the big stuff done, so the weekend is free for adventures!

If you spend all weekend doing chores plus mowing the lawn, then you never had ample rest after a long workweek. Between work and activities children are involved with at school or sports, your time on the weekend is often sucked away. By assigning certain chores during the workweek, you’re guaranteed some weekend time getting returned back to you.

Remember, cleaning is not gender-specific.

Thank you for reading!

