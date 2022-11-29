The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine Hughes

Mollie and Josephine Hughes House, Independence, Missouri. Photo by Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

There is something to appreciate in every historic home and some you like visually more than others. There's so much to like about this house.

The Mollie and Josephine Hughes House is located at 801 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. On April 7, 1994, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The architectural design is Queen Anne. It's two-and-a-half stories high and was designed by the architectural firm of Gibbs and Parker. The home was constructed in 1887 and was built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine (Josie) Hughes.

The Queen Anne style was introduced in America in the 1870s, where it acquired elements of both the vernacular and the Colonial style but avoided any specific historical accuracy. (Source.)

The house was built by German-born native, Christian Yetter. Yetter came to America in 1866. After living in Hermann, Missouri, and learning carpentry in St. Louis, he moved to Independence. In 1874, he married a woman also from Germany, Katharine Helmig. He started his own contracting business.

According to the Independence Examiner, Yetter was for many years ' ... the leading building contractor in Independence.' (Source.)

In 1902, Yetter went on to be a building inspector, and in 1916, he and Robert L. McBride formed a partnership. McBride's father was an early Independence contractor. Yetter and McBride's firm constructed several buildings in Independence including the following:

Ott and Rock Creek District School Houses

Independence Library

Independence City Hal

Columbian School

Masonic Building

McCune Home for Boys and Jackson County Girls Horne

(Source for above listing.)

Mollie and Josephine Hughes

The Hughes sisters were the daughters of Thomas J. and Mary S. (Caldwell) Hughes who came from Kentucky. The sisters lived in the house alone until Josephine married Frank C. Wyatt. Wyatt was the president of the Bank of Independence. They continued to live in the house.

After the Wyatts passed away, Mollie remained in the large house alone. Josephine was

73 when she died on February 9, 1926. For a short time, Mollie rented out the second floor. In May 929, Mollie's half-sister and her husband, Susan and Wallace Gregg, lived in the house.

Mollie (Mary Thomas Hughes) died on February 21, 1933, leaving the home to the son of Susan and Wallace, Stanley Gregg. She was 77. Stanley, a widower, was also the vice-president of the First National Bank of Independence. He and his two children moved into the house so his parents could help with the children. After the children were out of the house, Stanley continued living there along with his housekeeper.

In 1961, Stanley Gregg died, and his children sold the house. Their family was in the home for 74 years. The house was sold to Mr. and Mrs. Roy·Fike. In 1966, the house was purchased by businessman, Petey Childers. Interestingly, the Childers family lived close to Hughes's house before moving into it.

At the time the house was nominated in early 1994 to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it was noted the present owners had done an amazing job in maintaining the home.

Thanks for reading and keeping history alive.