Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by time

Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri. Photo by 25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On April 21, 1994, the Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 104 W. Elizabeth Street and was built around 1840.

The house has a brick foundation and brick walls. The architectural designs include Queen Anne and Italianate.

Lewis Jones

Jones wore a few hats. He was a Santa Fe trader, merchant, and financial backer for other Santa Fe merchants and traders. This created his success. Jones was one of the early settlers in Independence. Lewis and his wife, Elizabeth, were married on January 16, 1820. They had six children.

Independence was like a hub for markets helping to outfit wagon trains. Because of the role Independence played with the Santa Fe trade, this community quickly developed. In July 1827, sales of lots occurred. With the first sale, Jones purchased some lots. Other successful businessmen like Smallwood V. Noland did the same. In 1831, Jones was appointed a Justice of the County Court, and in 1842, Lewis help to found the West Fork Baptist Church. The church wasn't far from Raytown, Missouri, and is noted as being "the first permanent church organization of any denomination in the central southwestern portion of Jackson County."

It's believed Lewis Jones purchased this land and house in 1846. With increased trade expanding in Independence, other structures were going up. Taverns were being established. Hotels were going up like the Merchant's Hotel built by Smallwood Noland.

In 1849, Lewis Jones built and owned the Nebraska House which was a hotel, and across the street from Noland's Merchant Hotel. Lewis also joined others in the wagon business. Jones is listed as an early well-known settler of the Fort Osage Township.

Since Jones first moved into the house, there have been additions. In December 1857, the house was sold to Eugene Erwin. He also loaned money to Erwin to buy more land. Lewis Jones and his family moved to Fremont, Colorado where Lewis was involved with ranching.

Jones was known for being a saddlemaker and early outfitter of wagon trains on the Santa Fe Trail. Few knew of his care and compassion for a young boy captured on his ninth birthday by Comanche Indians who murdered his father. (Source.)

Lewis was born in 1799 and died on April 19, 1876. His wife, Elizabeth, died at age 93 on October 10, 1881, according to her grave marker. At best, Lewis was a successful entrepreneur. The house is privately owned and isn't open to the public.

