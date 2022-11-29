Historic Smallwood V. Noland House in Independence, Missouri sits on property purchased in 1833

On April 21, 1994, the Smallwood V. Noland House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 1024 South Forest in Independence, Missouri. The home appears to be on a very large lot.

The foundation of the house is brick and the walls are also brick. The brick is painted white. The architectural classification is I-House and the design is Greek Revival. The owner of the home was Smallwood V. Noland.

Smallwood V. Noland

Noland was a Santa Fe trader and merchant. He was involved with trail commerce from around 1845 through 1854. He was also a hotel owner which helped those traveling on the Santa Fe and Oregon-California trails from around 1846 until Noland died in 1858.

The house represents the type of structure desired by the successful Santa Fe merchants. Noland was known in his community. As proprietor of one of the most popular hotels in Independence, he was connected with commerce. of Independence. Those who traveled on the Trails helped the adjacent towns to grow in western Missouri and eastern Kansas.

Noland's hotel was established by 1846. Travelers could get outfitted for their journey and have their accommodations met at the hotel.

Today, this landmark of the Trail has been altered beyond all recognition. According to Marc Simmons in Following the Santa Fe Trail: A Guide for Modern Travelers, portions of the 'Merchants Hotel,' later referred to as the Noland House (not to be confused with Noland's residence), operated by Smallwood Noland, are incorporated into a modern building on the square at the corner of modern Main and Maple Streets. (Source.)

In the summer of 1845, Noland was one of the travelers of a 27-wagon train heading to Santa Fe. Again in the summer of 1846, Noland was back on Trail but this time with a 46-wagon train heading across the Little Arkansas River to reach Santa Fe. He would continue to go on other expeditions. He had the nickname of Uncle Wood.

The Noland property and house are a reflection of his success. The land for the house was bought by James Dickey in 1831. In 1833, Noland purchased the property.

Sometime between Dickey's original purchase and Noland's death in 1858 the full property, including house, was assembled. (Source.)

By 1850, Noland had wealth and respect in his community. It's believed the wing of the house in the rear was constructed about 1845. The Greek Revival residential wing was built around 1854. Because of his wealth, it's believed his house was built before he retired in 1854. Noland operated his hotel until 1854. After that time, his interest in the hotel was sold to his son, Jesse.

In 1858, Noland died at 70. The house was held in the estate by the Noland heirs until 1860. Noland's son, Edward, bought it.

