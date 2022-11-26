Kansas City, MO

Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXd7o_0jOY5Sm800
Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The foundation of the building is stone and the walls are brick. The Kirkwood Building is named after a real estate developer, Irwin R. Kirkwood. The building is located in an area that used to be called Automobile Row. It was an automobile dealership in the early 1900s. The building was designed to take care of two dealerships.

The original tenants were the Gridley Motor Company and the Indiana Truck Company. For over two decades, automotive businesses occupied the building until the Kirkwood Building ceased being related to the automotive business.

The building represents the development of the automotive sales and distribution business. When the automobile was introduced, only the wealthy could afford it. By the end of World War I,1.5 million cars a year were being produced. As production became more streamlined, more people could afford to buy a car. Having a closed car with glass windows instead of riding in a carriage was a seller.

Between 1908 and 1923, the rise in automobile owners was apparent when you saw how many houses had garages. People were less dependent on the streetcars and were moving south of downtown with the building of new roads.

In 1912, Ford opened an automobile plant in Kansas City and a number of carriage manufacturing businesses in the West Bottoms began assembling automobiles. Automobile businesses were happening in Kansas City.

The 1919 Polks Directory lists 207 businesses under the heading of Automobiles and Supplies, indicating that a vast amount of automobile businesses were occurring.

According to a Kansas City Star article from February of that year, 'Fifty million dollars is a conservative estimate of the amount changing hands for motor cars, trucks and accessories here in a year.' (Source.)

This was a great opportunity for any local entrepreneur to open up their own auto dealership. Buildings were going up with storefronts to sell their vehicles as well as repair them and service them in the same building.

The Kirkwood Building

The Kirkwood building was four stories tall. The storefronts were large so people could have a good view of the cars being displayed.

By the first years of the post World War I period, the place of the automobile became entrenched in the middle-class lifestyle. Throughout the country, automobile dealerships were being constructed by the hundreds. (Source.)

Back in the day, if you wanted to attract an automobile buyer, then you retained an architect who could build a beautiful building. Having the best model showroom was a bonus. McGee Street, between 15th and 20th Streets, became part of Kansas City's Automobile Row.

The original owner of the building was Irwin Kirkwood, who was also the son-in-law of William Rockhill Nelson, founder of the Kansas City Star newspaper. After Kirkwood arrived in Kansas City in 1905, he worked for a real estate company, and later with some financial help from Nelson, he opened his own business. After Nelson died in 1915, Kirkwood became involved with the city’s paper. In 19224, he was the managing editor.

Kirkwood was also involved with the construction plans of the William Rockhill Nelson Gallery of Art, and Wight and Wight were chosen as the design architects. 

In 1926, no automobile dealerships leased the Kirkwood Building. That year, City National Bank (nka United Missouri Bank and then UMB Bank) leased the building as headquarters while waiting for their new building to be constructed. 

The City National Bank was criticized for having so many auto loans. By the time their new building was built, in 1931, a hole was cut in the rear door of their building to create a drive-through window. This was the first drive-through bank in the city and supposedly the first in the country.

After the bank moved out of the Kirkwood Building, there were auto-related businesses that moved in and leased the space for years, and there were some businesses not auto-related. 

It was convenient that the Kirkwood Building was located along a streetcar line, which stopped in front of the building. Imagine any first-time car buyer gawking at the display window.

Irwin Kirkwood died on August 29, 1927, at the age of 48.

Wight and Wight

Thomas Wight came to Kansas City in 1904 after working for a decade for the leading firm of McKim, Meade, and White. Wight and another former employee of this firm decided to start a firm in Kansas City called Wilder and Wight. They got their break from creating a preliminary design for the First National Bank. 

In 1911, Thomas’ brother, William Wight, came to Kansas City. With Wilder retiring, Wight bought out his share of the firm. The firm name changed to Wight and Wight and their firm continued to be successful for 45 years. 

The Kirkwood Building is a good representative example of Wight and Wight’s commercial designs. It compares with other examples of restrained classicism. Even though the First National Bank Building was designed in 1904, it wasn’t until the late 1920s and later that many of their larger formal buildings were designed.

Today, the Kirkwood Building after all these years looks like it still maintains its architectural exterior value. The building leases office space and the company, SMG, is located at 1737 McGee. A building that might have sold one of your grandparents a car at the turn of the century still stands with pride.

Thanks very much for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kirkwood Building# Historic Building# Automobile Row# Kansas City# Irwin Kirkwood

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
10902 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Holidays generate even busier weekends, so maybe it's a good time to figure out how to get weekends back

Nobody wants to clean all weekend. When you work hard all week long, you probably don't really want to spend your whole weekend of downtime cleaning. Here are some suggestions to help you reclaim most of your weekend time.

Read full story
Perryville, MO

The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000

Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.

Read full story
Independence, MO

The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddings

Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate, Independence, Missouri.Photo byMelissa Kothe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate is located at 313 West Pacific in Independence, Missouri. This house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on May 22, 1980.

Read full story
Independence, MO

The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine Hughes

Mollie and Josephine Hughes House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byChenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is something to appreciate in every historic home and some you like visually more than others. There's so much to like about this house.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by time

Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 21, 1994, the Lewis Jones House in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 104 W. Elizabeth Street and was built around 1840.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Historic Smallwood V. Noland House in Independence, Missouri sits on property purchased in 1833

Smallwood V. Noland House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 21, 1994, the Smallwood V. Noland House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 1024 South Forest in Independence, Missouri. The home appears to be on a very large lot.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's historic John B. Wornall House built in 1858 is a museum

John Wornall historic house and museum, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byIknowthegoods, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The John B. Wornall House Museum is located at 6115 Wornall Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Norman Tromanhauser House designed by Louis S. Curtiss in 1914 has an interesting and unique external view

Norman Tromanhauser House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. The historic Norman Tromanhauser house is located on Roanoke Drive in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural design is Prairie School style. The foundation is stone and the walls are wood and stucco. The architect was the prominent Louis S. Curtiss.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting Goods

Historic Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byRosin Preservation website. On January 12, 2012, the Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This company located at 15th and Baltimore manufactured and sold sports equipment, and was in this building until 1932. Wilson Sporting Goods acquired it. The building has also been known as Hoover Brothers Building and Hanna Rubber Company Building.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's development

Lewis-Webb House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byLewis Webb House - Facebook page. The Lewis-Webb House is located at 302 West Mill in Independence, Missouri. On February 6, 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.

Kritser House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byDmw002, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kritser House is located at 115 East Walnut in Independence, Missouri. It dates back to 1850, over 170 years ago. In 1985, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is associated with Martin U. Kritser.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museum

Col. John Harris House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byAndi Enns, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The 1855 Col. John “Jack” Harris Residence or 1855 Harris-Kearney House is located in the Westport neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri. According to the Missouri Division of Tourism, the house is “Kansas City’s oldest remaining brick residence located in the Westport area on the Santa Fe, California and Oregon Trails.” On October 18, 1972, the Harris Residence was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Independence, MO

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.

Read full story
2 comments
Independence, MO

The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri

Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't have

Blackstone Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Blackstone Hotel is located at 817 Cherry Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's also gone by the name of the Jewell Building. It appears to be vacant. On October 18, 2003, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s

Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been saved

A portion of the Netherland at street level, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. What is now known as The Netherland was constructed in 1927. It's a hotel located at 3835 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architect was Robert F. Gornall and the architectural design is Spanish Revival with added Moorish and Baroque elements.

Read full story
Independence, MO

The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic place

Woodson-Sawyer House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 20, 1986, the Woodson-Sawyer House located at 1604 West Lexington in Independence, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy