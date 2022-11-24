Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s

Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/

The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The educational buildings consisted of five brick structures located in the 1800–2000 block of Summit Street and Madison Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Below is a list of the buildings including their respective architectural designs:

Switzer (South) was designed by Charles A. Smith and the architectural design was Italian Renaissance Revival. It was built in 1899 and is located at 1829 Madison Avenue. West Side Jr. High was designed by Charles A. Smith with some Classical elements. It was built in 1926 and is located at 1838 Summit Street. Switzer School Addition, a PWA Art Deco building, was associated with architect Nate W. Downes. This building was constructed in 1939 and is located at 1829 Madison Avenue. West Side Jr. High Industrial Arts Addition was designed by Curtis & Cowling and constructed in 1956. The building had an addition in 1962 and is located at 20th and Madison. Switzer School Primary Unit was designed by Peterson and Mantel Architects and completed in 1958. It's located at 900 W. 18th Street.

There was another school building to the north but it was destroyed in 1939. The five buildings referred to as the Switzer complex were in good shape in 2009. At one time, the neighborhood surrounding the school was of Swedish, German, and Irish descent. The neighborhood was largely Hispanic since.

The school used to be named School No. 11 in 1881 and was renamed in 1882 to Switzer School after Henry Switzer. Switzer, who passed away in 1880, used to be a school board secretary. Before 1867, there weren't public school buildings as we know them. When funds weren't available to construct a school, students were learning out of rented rooms.

Sometimes these rented rooms didn't have enough lighting. The rooms had wood-burning stoves. Also, imagine some of the rooms not having any heat. In 1870, there were two school buildings built but a decade later schools were being built partly because the population was increasing.

Superintendent Dr. J. M. Greenwood

Dr. Greenwood served as Kansas City’s Superintendent of Schools for 39 years. He was an educator and was involved with the school district's beginnings. Dr. Greenwood and his group of educators influenced the Kansas City School District. In 1874, he began a lending library from his office.

Dr. Greenwood influenced the passing of a law in Missouri that would provide funds to every school for the purpose of starting and maintaining a library.

In 1900, the Switzer School was the first to be wired for electricity and with more buildings being supplied with electricity, some could offer night classes.

In 1885, Dr. Carl Betz was hired by the school. He was told he could teach physical education which was called physical culture at that time.

Kansas City was the first city having a systematic physical exercise in its schools: Chicago followed soon. (Source.)

In 1892, Mrs. F. W. Griffin petitioned the board to get kindergarten added to the public school system. When Switzer's 1899 addition was built, it was the first building to include kindergarten classrooms and the first to install washbasins for two kindergarten classes.

In 1900, when Switzer (South) opened, there were 24,677 students enrolled. Interestingly, A.E. Douglass, a principal at Switzer, came up with the idea to have afterschool activities. With support from Dr. Greenwood, he established the Mother’s Club in Kansas City. By the spring of 1912, this group became the first Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to be established in the Kansas City School District. Two years later, the staff at the school and the PTA decided to petition the school board to expand Switzer so there could be a high school.

Dr. Greenwood, a prolific writer and lecturer, became one of the leading figures in state and national public school education. He served one term as president of the Missouri State Teachers Association and was honored with a Doctor of Law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1896. (Source.)

When Dr. Greenwood retired in the spring of 1913, he was an advisor to the Kansas City Board of Education in Kansas City. He kept that role until the following year when he unexpectedly died.

It was not until Congress passed the Elementary and Secondary School Act of 1965 that funds were provided to schools that taught children from low-income families. Switzer was listed as a Title I School and qualified for this special funding. (Source.)

The history of Switzer School complex’s first school building on the site was also the first school established in Kansas City’s West Side neighborhood. The construction of Switzer and several other schools was approved during the first major tax vote in a building campaign that began in the late 1870s.

Although Switzer (North) was the first schoolhouse constructed on the West Side, it was the 11th elementary building in the district. This building lasted from 1882 until 1939 when it was demolished.

We know repurposing a historic building adds life back to it. It's not so easy a process. but without effort and appropriate funding, there is no positive outcome. The building at 1936 Summit was repurposed into the Switzer Downtown Lofts. It's also been listed as Riley ABA & Autism Center. The location at 1829 Madison Avenue was listed as the Switzer Annex Building that's permanently closed.

Thank you for reading!