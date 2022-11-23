Kansas City, MO

Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been saved

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHSDF_0jLhu1zo00
A portion of the Netherland at street level, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps.

What is now known as The Netherland was constructed in 1927. It's a hotel located at 3835 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architect was Robert F. Gornall and the architectural design is Spanish Revival with added Moorish and Baroque elements.

The front of Netherland faces Main Street and is not far from 29th and Main Streets. The building is 10 stories tall and rests on a concrete foundation. It's been restored from what also used to be called the Hawthorne Hotel. The building was also added to the National Historic Register in 1979.

When the building was first constructed, it was two structures that were identical. They were combined into one building before the project was completed. There are ornamented windows on the 10th floor that bring pleasant attention to the top of the building. In 1928, Netherland stood tall among the other buildings in the area.

In 1981, the City of Kansas City condemned the hotel because of deteriorated brick veneer on the outside. At that time, the property was purchased followed by a subsequent multi-million dollar renovation. Original features weren't destroyed and many were restored. In the fall of 1982, the Netherlands reopened as the Hawthorn Plaza Apartments with most of the residents being elderly.

It's hard to believe that when this hotel was built, it was in an area that was actually expanding. When you drive down Main Street today, there's so much property to cover going south. However, during the 1920s, it was still developing. Suburbs were developing to the south. Main Street was the main route to take from north to south. Broadway was another main thoroughfare. In that time period, you can imagine why Main Street would be a profitable area to build businesses.

Around 1910 the only building in the area was Monarch Moving and Storage, dubbed a 'pioneer' by later entities active in the community's development. (Source.)

Next to the Netherlands was the Hyde Park Building and next to that was the Werby Building which opened in 1924. The Werby Building was long and housed office suites and several stores. Some of the other nearby buildings included the following:

  • The Jack '0 Lantern socially elite ballroom of 1920)
  • The Meyer Building (1926)
  • The Price Candy Company (1929)
  • Katz Drug Store (1934)

The Spanish Revival style in Kansas City became popular and maybe partly because it was a design that was part of the Country Club Plaza too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttTwm_0jLhu1zo00
The architecture of this building is amazing.Photo byFacebook site of The Netherland.

Architect Robert F. Gornall

The 1920s were busy years for Gornall. One of Gornall's most memorable buildings, however, was the Uptown Theatre--"one that served as a prototype for the Netherlands." The Uptown Theatre was also listed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1979.

Gornall used terracotta ornamentation on the portals and the roofline of the Netherland. What began as the Tocama way back in the day became a change of plans due to a shortage of funds.

Fast forward to 2019, "developer Caleb Buland said the first phase of his $34 million residential redevelopment project, the Netherland, should be mostly completed." (Source.)

Today, the sister property to The Netherland is Monarch. Click here for images. It's so exciting that these twin buildings have been repurposed.

Thanks for reading!

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

