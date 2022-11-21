The historic 'Western Newspaper Union Building' in Kansas City built in 1900 is still standing strong and used as office

Western Newspaper Union Building, Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Western Newspaper Union Building (WNU) is located at 304 West 10th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It was a communications facility made of brick. The building contractors were C. Schnape in 1900 and George L. Brown in 1906. In 2006, the building was vacant at the time it was proposed to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which list it made on March 21, 2007. The property owner at that time was DST Realty.

The building was constructed in 1900 with a significant addition in 1906. The building had a rusticated base, which means it's a decorative type of masonry in architecture. The edges of stones are cut back to achieve a plane surface "while leaving the central portion of the face either rough or projecting markedly."

The Western Newspaper Union Building was originally constructed for the A.N. Kellogg Auxiliary Newspaper Company in 1901 to house their printing operation which sold pre-printed auxiliary newspapers. This company was only in the building for five years.

In 1906, the owner of Western Newspaper Union, George Joslyn, purchased the Kellogg business and also acquired the building. With this purchase as well as other mergers, the Western Newspaper Union became "the largest auxiliary newspaper company in the country." Surprisingly, WNU owned and maintained printing plants and publication offices in 32 cities, with Kansas City being one of the sites. WNU stretched to over 12,000 newspapers across the United States.

The concept of the auxiliary or ready-print newspaper also referred to as the boiler-plated newspaper type of industry started in the U.S. right before the Civil War began.

Until the 1950s, thousands of newspapers received and used this kind of boilerplate from the nation’s largest supplier, the Western Newspaper Union. Some companies also sent out press releases as boilerplate so that they had to be printed as written. (Source.)

In about 1857, a London-based publisher was sending out about 150 newspapers containing ready-printed sheets of news nationwide in England. The Americans expanded this process and became the largest news-gathering system and distribution method in the world.

Ansel Nash Kellogg who was a printer and publisher from Baraboo, Wisconsin became recognized as the founder of the auxiliary newspaper industry when he expanded the idea of ready-printed newspapers. He turned it into a successful business. He opened his ready-print company in Chicago, Illinois in 1865. After this company was up and running, Kellogg's company expanded its market across the U.S. for 39 years. In 1882, Kellogg opened a branch in Kansas City.

After Kellogg died in 1884, his company continued to be successful. In 1906, it was purchased by George Joslyn's Western Newspaper Union. By 1877, there was competition with the expansion of other ready-print companies. In the early 1900s, there was a change when WNU started taking control of the industry.

George A. Joslyn (b. June 30, 1848, d. Oct. 4, 1916). Photo by Added to Find-a-Grave by phillipsp on Aug. 18, 2016.

George A. Joslyn

In 1870, the State Printing Company was founded in Des Moines, Iowa and six years later, the name was changed to Iowa Printing Company. In 1878, George Joslyn and his wife moved to Des Moines where he accepted a shipping clerk job at the Iowa Printing Company. George's uncle who was an owner of Iowa Printing, sent him to Omaha, Nebraska to open a ready-print business called the Omaha Newspaper Union.

In 1880, his business attributes steered him to organize the Western Newspaper Union as an Iowa corporation. The first branch opened in Des Moines followed by another branch in 0maha.'

In 1882, Joslyn teamed up with Walter A. Bunker and John McEwen of Kansas City, both considered real estate moguls. They collaborated to open a branch of WNU in Kansas City. In that same year, Joslyn and Bunker merged the Des Moines and Kansas City branches and reincorporated in Illinois as Western Newspaper Union.

In 1890, Joslyn was promoted to General Manager in Omaha leading him to be the majority stock-holder and company president. Joslyn reincorporated WNU in Illinois and Chicago became its national headquarters. Joslyn soon became the sole owner of WNU.

Throughout the 1890s, Joslyn continued to acquire and merge with newspaper printing firms from Galveston to Salt Lake City. By 1900 he also created the Western Paper Company (WPC), a paper wholesaler also located in Ornaha. (Source.)

About a decade before Joslyn died, his goal was to become a monopoly. In 1909 he acquired several newspaper union companies. After the acquisition of nineteen plants with 2,600 newspapers, he still wanted to obtain the American Press Association (APA).

He had started a competition to run AP out of business. With the involvement of a federal judge, the routine of ruthless takeovers and buyouts was going to end. After Joslyn died in 1916, it would be a year before the issue would be settled with a compromise.

Joslyn was the wealthiest man in Nebraska when he died. A little over a decade later, his widow, Sarah Joslyn, started the negotiations to sell her controlling interest in the WNU.

Sarah funded and opened the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha in 1931. Considered a generous and charitable person, Sarah donated to many local organizations for children, the elderly and the Humane Society. The home residence, dubbed the Joslyn Castle, because of its grand, baronial style, still stands today in Omaha. (Source.)

The WNU Company in Kansas City operated at 10th & Central until 1961. The building was purchased by J. Milton Jungbluth, who was a WNU manager for 17 years. He also changed the name to Western Graphic Arts Supply Company. It was a business of offset and letterpress supplies and equipment, which was also a division of Hammermill Paper Company.

Joslyn died on October 4, 1916, at age 68. Sarah died on February 28, 1940, at age 88. Their daughter, Violet, died in May 1983, at age 90.

The Western Newspaper Union Building contains office space. The law firm of Knight Nicastro MacKay, LLC is currently listed at the building's address.

Thanks for reading.