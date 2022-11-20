The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years

The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri. Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.

The house was built in 1885 and is a blend of architectural designs of Italianate, Second Empire, and Stick styles. The house consists of a wood frame structure and the foundation is brick. There is a basement, three chimneys, and an attic in this two-story house. Originally, the house didn't have a front porch.

Brief history

The Minor house is 137 years old. It's significant, in part, because of its architecture. The house was lived in by two sisters of the Minor family. They were also the granddaughters of William McCoy, the first mayor of Independence. McCoy Park which was named after the mayor isn't far from the Minor House.

The sisters were friends of the Truman family and other important figures who lived in Independence. The site of the house used to be the property of a pioneer blacksmith named Samuel Weston.

William McCoy had a dry goods store that outfitted wagons traveling west from Independence. It was also where the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails began. When Independence was incorporated in 1849, McCoy became the first mayor. He organized and opened a bank called McCoy Bank. After McCoy married Ellen Waddle, the first house he built for her was about a half block from the Minor House.

William and Ellen had two children. Their daughter, Nancy, married Charles L. Minor in 1883, and they acquired the Minor House in 1900. They had two daughters named Eleanor and Grace, who lived in the house for 80 years until 1982 when Eleanor died. At that time, their neighbor, Mrs. Robert DeTray, bought the home. The Minor House is a good example of architecture in the Victorian Era.

The structure was restored in 1982-83 by Dorothy Ruff De Tray, great-great granddaughter of Samuel Weston. Robert Weston, his son, was the 18th Mayor of Independence. (Source.)

The Minor sisters and their social circles

Interestingly, the Trumans had been to the Minor home and Eleanor and Grace had been guests of the Trumans at the White House.

The Minor sisters grew up with and moved in the same social circles as Bess Wallace Truman. The sisters were also acquainted with the Vanderbilts of New York. They traveled to Europe, the Orient, South America, and Mexico.

Thanks for reading!