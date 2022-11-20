National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveiling

Tower Grove House is seen here behind a hedge maze. Andrew Balet, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri. It's been referred to as Shaw's Garden after founder and philanthropist, Henry Shaw. The land housing the garden was previously owned by Shaw. The image above also includes Shaw's estate house from 1850, an Italian Renaissance villa, that's next to Tower Grove Park. One could say Shaw was the first president of this garden until he died in 1889.

The Missouri Botanical Garden was founded in 1859. It's a National Historic Landmark and is one of the oldest operating botanical gardens in the U.S. On November 19, 1971, this botanical garden was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The garden is also a fourth subdistrict of the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District as of 1983. Cultural festivals also take place annually in the garden.

Seiwa-en Japanese Garden, Missouri Botanical Garden. Daderot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Acres of horticultural unveiling

The Missouri Botanical Garden is a place for research and education. Those who live nearby must consider it like an oasis in the city. It houses several points of interest including the Japanese strolling garden called Seiwa-en which rests on 14 acres.

The Japanese Garden, dedicated in 1977, was designed by the late Professor Koichi Kawana, a native of Japan and lecturer on environmental design and landscape architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Source.)

The garden celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2009. The current President of Missouri Botanical Garden is Dr. Peter Wyse Jackson.

The botanical garden also operates the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield, Missouri. There, you will find an indoor butterfly conservatory and an outdoor butterfly garden.

Butterfly House, Missouri Botanical Garden. Matthew Black from London, UK, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The 1925 Shaw Nature Reserve

Shaw Nature Reserve was established by the Missouri Botanical Garden in 1925 to store plants away from city pollution. It has been open to the public for enjoyment, research, and education. It's located in Gray Summit, Missouri, 35 miles away from the city, and has a 2,400-acre reserve.

The Internet Encyclopedia Project

The Plant List is an interesting compilation of a very comprehensive list of botanical nomenclature. It's been superseded by the World Flora Online (WFO). The Plant List was created by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The Plant List (TPL) was a working list of all known plant species produced by the botanical community in response to Target 1 of the 2002-2010 Global Strategy for Plant Conservation (GSPC). TPL has been static since 2013, but was used as the starting point for the Taxonomic Backbone of the World Flora Online (WFO), and updated information can be found at ww.worldfloraonline.org. (Source.)

Another interesting aspect of the Missouri Botanical Garden is the Living Earth Collaborative established in 2017. It's a conservation effort between the St. Louis Zoo and Washington University in St. Louis. The purpose is to help people understand the ways they can preserve a variety of natural environments that help promote the survival of plants and animals.

A manicured garden of Victorian-style plantings at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Javier Martin, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Some of the gardens that are a part of the Missouri Botanical Garden include the following:

The Tower Grove House (1849) and Herb Garden

The Linnean House (1882)

Gladney Rose Garden (1915)

English Woodland Garden (1976)

Grigg Nanjing Friendship Chinese Garden (1995)

Blanke Boxwood Garden (1996)

Strassenfest German Garden (2000)

Biblical Garden

Ottoman Garden

