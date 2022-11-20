Historic 1905 Mason Building named after businesswoman Anna Mason will hopefully be repurposed

Historic Mason Building in the center, Kansas City, Missouri. CommercialCafe website.

The historic Mason Building has also been known as the Rock Building, the Zelner Building, and Borel Building. It's located at 1110 Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and the primary function of this building (pictured center above) was commerce. On September 13, 2021, the Mason Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The foundation is limestone and the walls included brick, terra cotta, and sheet copper. The architectural firm was Wilder and White, and the architectural design is Commercial style.

The Mason Building stands six stories tall. There are two storefronts on the first floor. Originally, the building had four floors in 1905. In 1921, two more stories were added.

Above the storefront, There are three bays going up for five floors. A bay in architecture is "any division of a building between vertical lines or planes, especially the entire space included between two adjacent supports; thus, the space between two columns, or pilasters, or from pier to pier in a church, including that part of the vaulting or ceiling between them, is known as a bay." (Source.)

The side walls of the building can't be seen because there are buildings close by on either side. There is a loading dock in the back. This building is in the central business district of the city.

The central business district of Kansas City is a dense urban environment with many historic buildings that are contemporaneous with the Mason Building (Source.)

The Mason building was completed by a businesswoman named Anna Mason. It was considered a speculative investment property. She retained Edward Wilder and Thomas Wight of Wilder & Wight to design the building. There is not a lot of immediate information about Anna Mason.

Well-known Kansas City architect, Charles A. Smith, was commissioned to make facade updates in 1929.

Wilder & Wight

Thomas Wight was born in Halifax Nova Scotia in 1874. When he was 26, he moved to New York and joined the architectural firm of McKim, Mead & White. He moved to Kansas City in 1904 and opened a firm with Edward Wilder. Wilder also used to be with the New York firm.

Two other buildings they were commissioned to design were the New England Bank Building (1907) and the First National Bank Building (1906), the latter of which is now the Central Library in downtown Kansas City. Both of those buildings are also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1911, Wight's younger brother, William, joined their firm and bought out Wilder's interest after Wilder retired in 1916. The firm's name changed to Wight & Wight and was well-known in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Some of the buildings they designed are listed below:

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Building

The Mercy and St. Joseph Hospitals

Wyandotte County Courthouse

Pickwick Hotel

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Kansas City, Missouri City Hall

Thomas Swope Memorial in Swope Park

Southeast High School

Jackson County Courthouse

Police Headquarters, Kansas City, Missouri

Clay Country Courthouse in Liberty, Missouri

(Source for the above list.)

The building today

Developer and investor, Nick Castaneda, bought the Mason Building in December 2020 for $1.35 million. Allegedly, the site is associated with a proposed boutique hotel.

The historic Mason Building at 1110 Grand Blvd. is eyed for a 35-room boutique hotel, as the second property in an independent brand that debuted in 2019 in Lincoln. (Source.)

It's nice to know value and history are associated with this building and that it will probably be repurposed.

Thanks for reading!