Kansas City, MO

Historic 1905 Mason Building named after businesswoman Anna Mason will hopefully be repurposed

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyPZx_0jHPW97i00
Historic Mason Building in the center, Kansas City, Missouri.CommercialCafe website.

The historic Mason Building has also been known as the Rock Building, the Zelner Building, and Borel Building. It's located at 1110 Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and the primary function of this building (pictured center above) was commerce. On September 13, 2021, the Mason Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The foundation is limestone and the walls included brick, terra cotta, and sheet copper. The architectural firm was Wilder and White, and the architectural design is Commercial style.

The Mason Building stands six stories tall. There are two storefronts on the first floor. Originally, the building had four floors in 1905. In 1921, two more stories were added.

Above the storefront, There are three bays going up for five floors. A bay in architecture is "any division of a building between vertical lines or planes, especially the entire space included between two adjacent supports; thus, the space between two columns, or pilasters, or from pier to pier in a church, including that part of the vaulting or ceiling between them, is known as a bay." (Source.)

The side walls of the building can't be seen because there are buildings close by on either side. There is a loading dock in the back. This building is in the central business district of the city.

The central business district of Kansas City is a dense urban environment with many historic buildings that are contemporaneous with the Mason Building (Source.)

The Mason building was completed by a businesswoman named Anna Mason. It was considered a speculative investment property. She retained Edward Wilder and Thomas Wight of Wilder & Wight to design the building. There is not a lot of immediate information about Anna Mason.

Well-known Kansas City architect, Charles A. Smith, was commissioned to make facade updates in 1929.

Wilder & Wight

Thomas Wight was born in Halifax Nova Scotia in 1874. When he was 26, he moved to New York and joined the architectural firm of McKim, Mead & White. He moved to Kansas City in 1904 and opened a firm with Edward Wilder. Wilder also used to be with the New York firm.

Two other buildings they were commissioned to design were the New England Bank Building (1907) and the First National Bank Building (1906), the latter of which is now the Central Library in downtown Kansas City. Both of those buildings are also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1911, Wight's younger brother, William, joined their firm and bought out Wilder's interest after Wilder retired in 1916. The firm's name changed to Wight & Wight and was well-known in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Some of the buildings they designed are listed below:

  • Kansas City Life Insurance Company Building
  • The Mercy and St. Joseph Hospitals
  • Wyandotte County Courthouse
  • Pickwick Hotel
  • Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
  • Kansas City, Missouri City Hall
  • Thomas Swope Memorial in Swope Park
  • Southeast High School
  • Jackson County Courthouse
  • Police Headquarters, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Clay Country Courthouse in Liberty, Missouri

(Source for the above list.)

The building today

Developer and investor, Nick Castaneda, bought the Mason Building in December 2020 for $1.35 million. Allegedly, the site is associated with a proposed boutique hotel.

The historic Mason Building at 1110 Grand Blvd. is eyed for a 35-room boutique hotel, as the second property in an independent brand that debuted in 2019 in Lincoln. (Source.)

It's nice to know value and history are associated with this building and that it will probably be repurposed.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Historic Building# Mason Building# Anna Mason# Kansas City# Investor Nick Castaneda

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
10494 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s

Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been saved

A portion of the Netherland at street level, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. What is now known as The Netherland was constructed in 1927. It's a hotel located at 3835 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architect was Robert F. Gornall and the architectural design is Spanish Revival with added Moorish and Baroque elements.

Read full story
Independence, MO

The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic place

Woodson-Sawyer House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 20, 1986, the Woodson-Sawyer House located at 1604 West Lexington in Independence, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historic 'Western Newspaper Union Building' in Kansas City built in 1900 is still standing strong and used as office

Western Newspaper Union Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Western Newspaper Union Building (WNU) is located at 304 West 10th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It was a communications facility made of brick. The building contractors were C. Schnape in 1900 and George L. Brown in 1906. In 2006, the building was vacant at the time it was proposed to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which list it made on March 21, 2007. The property owner at that time was DST Realty.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. Wiser

Waltower Building, Kansas City, Missouri (cropped).Photo bySqueezebox City website. The Waltower Building is located at 823 Walnut Street, Kansas City, Missouri. It's 12 stories high. The architect was Albert C. Wiser. It is a reinforced concrete building with brick. The architectural design is Gothic Revival. The construction was completed in 1929.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William Volker

William Volker House, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The William Volker House located at 3717 Bell Street in Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on May 20, 1993. Volker didn't need a mansion.

Read full story
1 comments
Independence, MO

The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years

The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.

Read full story
6 comments
Saint Louis, MO

National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveiling

Tower Grove House is seen here behind a hedge maze.Andrew Balet, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri. It's been referred to as Shaw's Garden after founder and philanthropist, Henry Shaw. The land housing the garden was previously owned by Shaw. The image above also includes Shaw's estate house from 1850, an Italian Renaissance villa, that's next to Tower Grove Park. One could say Shaw was the first president of this garden until he died in 1889.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy

1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906

Fire Department Headquarters, Fire station No. 2.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This image of the Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, stands out with the brilliant color of red and its architectural design. It's located at 1020 Central Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. The fire station was built in 1906. In 1982, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment building

Bellerive Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bellerive Hotel is a remarkable building located at 214 E. Armour Boulevard, on the northeast corner of Armour and Warrick Boulevards, in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 28, 1980.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD Architects

Baker-Vawter Building, Kansas City, Missouri.BrandonMcCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Baker-Vawter Building is six stories tall. It's located at 915-917 Wyandotte in the central business district of Kansas City, Missouri. This building was designed by the architectural firm of Hoit, Price and Barnes and it was constructed in 1920. This building is supposed to be the earliest industrial design document by this firm.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015

Grand Avenue Garage prior demolition.Rosin Preservation site. On February 3, 2015, the Grand Avenue Garage which was constructed in 1921-1922 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used today

Gotham Apartments on Linwood, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The Gotham Apartments are located at 2718 Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City. It is a four-story brick apartment building with a concrete foundation. The building was designed in 1919. The apartments were designed by the architectural firm Greenebaum and Hardy. The architectural design is Neoclassical Revival style.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019

Crown Center, Westin Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Crown Center Historic District is bounded by Main Street, Pershing Road, 27th Street, McGee Street Trafficway, and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. This district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904

Mineral Hall, 4340 Oak Street, Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri.Jack Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Originally, this building known as Mineral Hall served as a residence in Kansas City, Missouri. The building was constructed in 1903. The architect was Louis Singleton Curtiss, notable in Kansas City, and the architectural design is Prairie School which combines other elements of Second Empire, Art Nouveau, and Neoclassical.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District

Mainstreet Theatre in the Power & Light District, Kansas City, Missouri.Ed Roberts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2007, the historic Mainstreet Theatre located at 1400 Main St. in downtown Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This theatre was also formerly known as the Empire Theatre.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy