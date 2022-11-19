Kansas City, MO

The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy

CJ Coombs

1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.

In the early 1910s, Haverkamp was a draftsman in the offices of architects Louis Curtiss and Herman J. Stroeh. Haverkamp probably learned about the use of structural concrete from Curtiss. Haverkamp earned his title of architect in 1915 and worked in the offices of Curtiss. While working from home, he designed the Greenlease Cadillac Building. Haverkamp died in 1918 at the age of 34-35 which would explain why there aren't other buildings attributed to him.

Although the building is rectangular, it tapers where Gillam and McGee Trafficway meet which was also where the Cadillac dealership was. Service and storage areas were on the other end of the building facing north. The building now houses the Union Hill Athletic Club.

The location that used to belong to Greenlease Cadillac Building.Google Maps.
On the interior, the most distinctive space is the first-story auto showroom that occupies the triangular south end of the building. With a 20-foot-high ceiling and sufficient floor space to display twelve cars, this space retains its original finishes, including a tile floor, marble wainscoting, plaster ceiling, walls, and columns. (Source.)

The building

The building was constructed in 1918. The design of the building was intended to address a couple of needs — one for the auto dealership and the other for the distributorship. In the early 1900s, reinforced concrete became a technique used in construction and was great for auto-related buildings. This building also represented the headquarters of the Robert C. Greenlease automobile business.

Greenlease Motor Car Company

This motor car company was founded in 1908. The company was a Cadillac dealership and a distributor. Robert Greenlease seized opportunities to grow his business. In 1929, of the 17 Cadillac distributorships in the country, he controlled five of them. His territory range went through five states.

In 1967, General Motors celebrated the Greenlease Motor Car Company as the most senior of their 14,000 dealerships operating in the United States. (Source.)

When the automobile industry was booming, Greelease was right up front setting marketing and distribution standards. A part of his core focus was being service-oriented.

Greenlease was born in 1882 and grew up on a farm in Saline County, Missouri. His family raised horses and due to economic challenges, his family moved to Kansas City in 1894. He and his father found jobs at the Weber Engine Company which was also owned by Greenlease's uncle.

When Greenlease was in the sixth grade, he left school and worked as an office boy and mail clerk at the Swift meatpacking plant. Later, Greenlease attended Spalding's Commercial College at night. He also worked for his uncle where he met one of the plant superintendents, Paul Karshner, and they designed a motor car.

In 1902, they were in the business of making custom-built automobiles and they made three Kansas City Hummers. Three years later, they closed. The profit was little after considering the time and money it cost to build them. After Karshner left their partnership, Greenlease opened a car repair and livery service (a livery service is a passenger vehicle for hire that provides transportation services). The name of the company was The Central Automobile and Livery Company.

Greenlease's first vehicle was a 1905 single-cylinder Cadillac that he purchased from Fred Patee, who was the first Cadillac dealer in Kansas City. In 1907, Greenlease opened his first dealership. Having his own franchise became profitable. In 1909, Cadillac was purchased by General Motors for $5.5 million. By then, the Cadillac had already made a name for itself as a luxury car maker.

In 1911, Cadillac became the first to include the electric self-starter as standard equipment and, as a result, again received the Dewar Trophy for the most important contribution to the automotive industry that year. (Source.)

Greenlease, as a Cadillac dealer and distributor, started out with a nine-county sales territory and expanded through partnerships with six other states as well as western Missouri. By 1950, Greenlease had already spent 42 years as a dealer and distributor. He was honored by General Motors as a dealer have the longest association with one motor company in the U.S. company. When other distributorships were discontinued in 1965, Greenlease was GM's senior agent. In 1967, he was honored by Cadillac when he was starting his 60th year. Greenlease died in September 1969.

Cadillac's name came from Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac (b. 1658, d. 1730) who was the founder of Detroit, Michigan. The crest for Cadillac is based on his coat of arms.

The family tragedy

Greenlease's son, Robert Cosgrove Greenlease, Jr., was kidnapped and murdered on September 28, 1953, when he was six years old.

The kidnappers were drug-addicted alcoholics, Carl Hall and Bonnie Heady. The young boy was murdered before there was even a ransom demand. The convicted kidnappers received the death sentence in December 1953.

Young Bobby was born to his parents, Robert Greenlease Sr. and Virginia Pollock Greenlease on February 3, 1947. (Virginia was Robert Sr.'s second wife.) By this time, Greenlease was a multi-millionaire with his dealership. He was 65 when Bobby was born.

Bonnie Heady had shown up at Bobby's school, Notre Dame de Sion, posing as an aunt who was supposed to take him to his mother. Heady convinced a school nun that Bobby's mother was in the hospital after having suffered a heart attack. The FBI was contacted once it was discovered the boy had been taken. The boy was shot in Johnson County, Kansas, and buried in Heady's backyard in St. Joseph, Missouri.

After the murder, Greenlease was sent a ransom demand of $600,000 which he paid. The kidnappers took the money and left for St. Louis. Hall eventually pointed the finger at Heady. Because the kidnappers took Bobby across the state line, this made it a federal case. Hall and Heady pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

Only eleven weeks and four days passed between the time the crime was committed and the executions. (Source.)

The full amount of the ransom money wasn't recovered. There was $312,000 missing which led to theories and speculation.

As the Investigation Discovery network covers a lot of crime series, this story was covered in two of its series, A Crime to Remember and Deadly Women.

Bobby was later interred at Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City in the family mausoleum.

Thank you for reading.

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing.

