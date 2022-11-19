Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906

Fire Department Headquarters, Fire station No. 2. Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

This image of the Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, stands out with the brilliant color of red and its architectural design. It's located at 1020 Central Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. The fire station was built in 1906. In 1982, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building was designed by local architects Albert Turney and Sarnuel·E. Edwards. The architectural design is the Beaux Arts Classicism style.

Beaux-Arts architecture is massive and heavy, lending itself to the construction of monumental public buildings like train stations, schools, and government buildings. (Source.)

The Kansas City Fire Department Headquarters Building is located in the Central Business District. It's a three-story building. This building is one of the few examples of the Beaux Arts Classicism style in Kansas City. It was popular in the United States from about 1895-1915.

The two other structures in Kansas City that uses this style of architecture are the R.A. Long Mansion on Gladstone Boulevard and Union Station on Pershing Road. These buildings are also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are five bays on the main facade and each has its own distinction. This is an official mark of the Beaux Arts Classicism style. The construction of this building consisted of vitrified red brick with red mortar filled in the joints. The foundation is stone.

Its design incorporated features to provide for the maximum efficiency of the firefighters, and it had the greatest capacity for the storage and maintenance of fire apparatus in the entire United States. (Source.)

The stone used to construct the building was quarried from southern Missouri. Some of the slabs of stone were 15 tons, the heaviest to be placed on a Kansas City building.

The fire apparatus, harness rooms, and horse stalls were on the first floor. The stalls were towards the back and on each side were the firemen's lounging rooms.

When firefighters had an alarm, they could either exit from the front or rear of the building. The sleeping area, shower facilities, lockers, and offices were located on the second floor. On the third floor was a gymnasium, a room for newspaper reporters, and a fire alarm system. Because recreation and physical conditioning were important even then, in 1906, every fire station in the city was equipped with some type of gymnasium.

This historic building served as the Fire Department Headquarters until it was vacated in 1980.

Albert Turney and S.E. Edwards

From 1895 to 1936, Turney was designing residences and apartments in Kansas City. In 1905, including the commission for the Fire Station Headquarters Building, Turney also designed two other fire stations (Fire Station #14 and #17). His largest public commission was the Fire Station Headquarters Building.

From 1904 to 1905, S. E . Edwards was the Superintendent of Buildings for the City of Kansas City and a practicing architect in the City from about 1900-1939. Edwards was in partnership with J.C. Sunderland. They designed apartments/hotels, residences, and churches.

The building today

According to the CommercialCafe site, the building was purchased in December 1988. The property type is listed as general office space. A business office for the Folly Theatre was listed at this address.

