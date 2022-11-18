The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD Architects

Baker-Vawter Building, Kansas City, Missouri. BrandonMcCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Baker-Vawter Building is six stories tall. It's located at 915-917 Wyandotte in the central business district of Kansas City, Missouri. This building was designed by the architectural firm of Hoit, Price and Barnes and it was constructed in 1920. This building is supposed to be the earliest industrial design document by this firm.

Hoit, Price and Barnes is known for their design of tall, monumental commercial buildings. Originally on this site was a garage and warehouse building that was commissioned by the National Bank of Commerce. The plans weren't executed.

In 1920, Hoit, Price and Barnes were hired by the Baker-Vawter Company to design a building at the Wyandotte location. Baker-Vawter already had offices in Michigan, California, Indiana, and Massachusetts. They manufactured the following:

Manufactured perpetual ledgers

Loose-leaf and manifold order systems

Handled steel filing equipment

In 1935, Remington-Rand Corporation acquired Baker-Vawter which was at the building on Wyandotte for more than 15 years.

In 1950, Remington-Rand sold the property to the Sosland family in Kansas City, Missouri who consolidated their businesses in the building:

Sosland Envelope Company

Sosland Press, Inc.

Southwestern Miller publication

The Cook Paint and Varnish Company (1940) was located at 1408 Knox Street in North Kansas City, Missouri, and might be the last industrial design of the Hoit, Price and Barnes firm before they dissolved.

The building was renovated and according to realtor.com, the property was last sold in 2004. The building is now called Loft at 917. There are 39 units in the six stories.

The complete historic renovation and adaptive reuse for 39 apartment units was completed in May of 2005. The architectural design for this 50,000 sf building focuses on its raw industrial character, emphasizing the floor to ceiling steel sash windows, concrete and masonry structure elements and exposed building systems. (Source.)

In 2005, Kansas City firm of Stark Wilson Duncan Architects Inc.(SWD Architects) took on the renovation of this historic building creating residential living space. Click here to see some of the images.

Thanks for reading about another historical building that's been repurposed.