You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.

One Kansas City Place

One Kansas City Place is 42 stories high making it the tallest building in Missouri. It's located in downtown Kansas City. It was built in 1988. The architectural firm was Patty, Berkebile Nelson & Immenschuh (now known as BNIM: Berkebile Nelson Immenschuh McDowell, Inc.). It is bounded by Main, Baltimore, 12th, and 13th Streets.

One Kansas City Place, Kansas City, Missouri. Unknown author, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The architects and engineers designed this building to be an '80s version of Kansas City's famed 30-story art deco Kansas City City Hall. The similarity is unmistakable when one views the two buildings on the skyline. This building was completed on the 50th anniversary of City Hall's completion. (Source.)

When construction began, it was supposed to be part of a project called Kansas City Place that was going to include office towers and townhomes, and residential towers, but it didn't happen. It was going to take place during the 1980s real estate boom.

One Kansas City Place is one of the most noticeable buildings on the city's skyline.

Town Pavilion KC

Town Pavilion KC is 38 stories tall and is located on the northeast corner of 12th and Main Streets. Construction was completed in 1986. Town Pavilion is the second tallest building in Kansas City and the third tallest building in Missouri. The architect was HNTB.

Town Pavilion skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri. Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

When the Town Pavilion was constructed and opened in 1986, it was the AT&T Town Pavilion as the Southwest Regional Headquarters for AT&T. AT&T was the main tenant but it experienced extensive downsizing around 1997. Most of the office space now belongs to Transamerica and its company logo is on the top of the building. In 1986, Town Pavilion was the state's tallest building until One Kansas City Place was constructed.

Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center

Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center is 45 stories tall and it's located at Crown Center. From 1980 to 1986, it was Missouri's tallest building, but now it's the state's sixth tallest building. It's the third tallest in Kansas City.

The hotel has a lot of event space, a ballroom, and an exhibit hall. The top of the hotel used to have a revolving rooftop restaurant called Skies but it closed in 2011. The other popular restaurant called the Peppercorn Duck Club closed. Skies reopened later as a lounge and private club.

Sheraton Kansas City Hotel with glass skyway connection to Crown Center. Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

When this hotel originally opened in the summer of 1980, it was called the Hyatt Regency Kansas City. It was built by Hallmark Cards. On July 17, 1981, during an event, there was a skywalk collapse that resulted in the death of 114 people and injured over 200 others. It was a terrible tragedy. The Skywalk Memorial Foundation, Inc. was established in honor of those who died.

After the collapse, the hotel underwent reconstruction including replacing skywalks and second-floor balcony using massive pillars. The hotel was renamed the Hyatt Regency Crown Center in 1987. When Starwood took over the hotel in 2011, it was renamed Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center. Millions were spent on renovations.

Kansas City Power & Light Building

The Kansas City Power & Light Building (the link provides more historic information) is the fourth tallest building in Kansas City. Kansas City Power & Light hasn't been in the building since 1991. It now houses apartments.

The architectural firm was Hoit, Price & Barnes, and the building is now 91 years old.

The Power and Light Building at night. Noah Bohland, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri, while it is the second largest metro area in Missouri, behind St. Louis. Known as the City of Fountains, over 200 fountains are in the city, Kansas City is located where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers meet right on the border of the states of Kansas and Missouri. Kansas City is the heart of the Midwest, and is a great place to visit. (Source.)



Thanks for reading!