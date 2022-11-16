Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019

Crown Center, Westin Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri. Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Crown Center Historic District is bounded by Main Street, Pershing Road, 27th Street, McGee Street Trafficway, and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. This district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.

I’m familiar with this district because I used to work in a building that was in one of Crown Center’s buildings. The buildings within the district have architectural designs including Romanesque Revival and the Modern Movement styles that encompass New Formalism, Postmodern, and Brutalism.

Brutalist architecture, which is recognized for its use of reinforced concrete, steel, modular parts, and a utilitarian aesthetic, was typically utilized for institutional buildings before being accepted for significant residential structures. (Source.)

The Crown Center Historic District

This historic district covers about 49 acres on the southern side of downtown Kansas City. The district includes many buildings, sites, and structures that all compose Crown Center. Naturally, Hallmark, Inc.’s headquarters is included.

Resources that contribute to this historic district being listed on the National Register of Historic Places on November 14, 2019, represent urban planning trends and the different and unique architectural styles of the time periods — especially between the 1950s and the 1970s.

Crown Center Development Corporation was formed by Hallmark for the purpose to supervise the development and planning of the Crown Center Redevelopment Area. Familiar contributing buildings to the historic district are the Crown Center Shops, the underground parking garage, fountains, an ice terrace, Grand Boulevard, office buildings, and what used to be called the Crown Center Hotel.

Square and fountains at the heart of Crown Center. Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

As the redevelopment plan was put in place, its local environment added new office space, a retail shopping center, and a luxury hotel. The goal was to revitalize an area that was experiencing economic decline, especially after World War II.

Redevelopment helped to spur the restoration and revitalization of Union Station, and later construction of the Streetcar line. The period ranges of importance for the district are 1955–1958 and 1966–1974.

The Crown Center luxury hotel was designed by Chicago-based architect Harry Weese. The construction was completed in 1973. The architectural design is the Brutalist style represented in geometric angles and reinforced concrete frames. This hotel is almost molded into the natural landscape. The period of significance of the Crown Center Hotel was 1973, the year construction was completed.

Hallmark Cards

The Hallmark Corporation and its founder Joyce Clyde (“J.C.”) Hall are significant to the redevelopment of this historic district. Recall that entrepreneur, J.C. Hall, built Hallmark Cards. A native of David City, Nebraska, he moved to Kansas City in 1910. His brother, Rollie, who was also his business partner, came a year later.

In 1923, Hall decided to construct a building to house the greeting card company. The success of the company led to expansion. The company changed its name from Hall Brothers in 1954 to Hallmark Cards. They continued to need more space.

Union Station was operating in 1914 at the bottom of a hill. The Liberty Memorial in Penn Valley Park was under construction on top of the large hill above Union Station and was completed in 1926.

In 1936, not long after Hallmark relocated its headquarters at 25th Street and Grand Avenue (nka Grand Boulevard), Hall started to acquire more land. He wanted the area to continue to improve. In other words, he didn’t want any eyesores in the area to be adjacent to Hallmark.

By 1950, a lot of commercial buildings were associated with auto sales and service companies on Grand Avenue, and a heavier concentration of them in a two-block area between 26th and 27th streets, McGee Trafficway, and Gillham Road. In time, Crown Center was offering a variety of commerce and tourism.

Today, one of the stores in the Crown Center Shops is Halls which is owned and operated by Hallmark Cards.

Crown Center was named after Hallmark's corporate symbol

After World War II, the area that makes up Crown Center used to be in poor shape. People who used to live in the area were moving south into the suburbs. There were also old buildings and warehouses and vacant buildings. When J.C. Hall's son, Donald J. Hall Sr., became the CEO and President of Hallmark Cards in 1966, he aimed to revitalize the area surrounding the corporate headquarters. In 1967, the City of Kansas City approved the plans to develop Crown Center and groundbreaking began the following year.

Crown Center fountains and the Mayor's Christmas Tree during the holiday season. Aaronm86, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1971, construction for the hotel began. The hotel opened as Crown Center Hotel in 1973. It was managed by Western International Hotels (later rebranded to Westin Hotels in 1981). Part of the hotel's design included a waterfall, and in 1981, changed its name to The Westin Crown Center. Today, the Crown Center includes the following:

Three levels of shops and restaurants

Open air fountains

Theaters

Ice skating rink

Over-street walkways to get to Union Station

45-story Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center

Large law firms

The annual lighting of the Mayor's Christmas Tree

Click here for more information about the Crown Center District.

Thanks for reading!