Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904

Mineral Hall, 4340 Oak Street, Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri. Jack Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Originally, this building known as Mineral Hall served as a residence in Kansas City, Missouri. The building was constructed in 1903. The architect was Louis Singleton Curtiss, notable in Kansas City, and the architectural design is Prairie School which combines other elements of Second Empire, Art Nouveau, and Neoclassical.

This building is in the South Hyde Park neighborhood. It is an interesting piece of architecture. It contains three stories. The material for the walls is chiefly rock-faced Jackson County limestone.

History of the building

It took 14 months to construct this residence from 1903 to 1904. This was the residence of Roland E. Bruner. It was built for William A. Rule and then purchased by Bruner in 1905. Rule never lived in it and wanted it built to contribute to the quality of the neighborhood.

In 1968, the building was donated to the Kansas City Art Institute by the Kemper-Sosland Estate. In 1976, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Detail view of the front of Mineral Hall. Jack Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The building is part of the Westport District. It's located at the northwest corner of the intersection of 44th and Oak Streets and is north of the Kansas City Art Institute.

At the time the nomination form for inclusion to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places was completed in 1975, the building was in good shape.

Mineral Hall was renovated from a residential building to a faculty studio space to be used by the Art Institute.

Louis Curtiss

Curtiss also designed the Baltimore Hotel which was constructed in 1899 and demolished in 1939. He also designed the Willis Wood Theater which was destroyed by fire in 1917. Other designs of his was the Boley Clothing Store Building constructed in 1909 and the Bernard Corrigan House built in 1913.

William Rule and Roland Bruner requested Curtiss and his talents for the plans of the residence.

William A. Rule

Rule (1858-c. 1918) was raised and educated in St. Louis, Missouri. He came to Kansas City in 1887 and worked as Chief Clerk of the National Bank of Commerce, and later served as a Cashier. Back then, being a Cashier was an important role.

The architectural firm of Gunn and Curtiss was commissioned to design a large residence. The construction was completed in 1899.

In April 1900, when the Convention Hall was destroyed by fire, Rule helped to raise funds to build a new hall. It was completed in time to house the 1900 Democratic Convention, and Rule served as the Treasurer.

Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute (photo by poster). Americasroof, CC By SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1903, a second residence was being built south of his home. He never lived in the elaborate first residence he wanted to be built.

I wonder how many people pass by to take a photo of the entranceway.

Thanks for reading!