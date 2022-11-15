Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District

Mainstreet Theatre in the Power & Light District, Kansas City, Missouri. Ed Roberts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 2007, the historic Mainstreet Theatre located at 1400 Main St. in downtown Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This theatre was also formerly known as the Empire Theatre.

The architectural firm was Rapp & Rapp out of Chicago. The design in the interior was French Baroque style. The exterior of the building was a mix of Neoclassical and French Second Empire.

The Rapps of Carbondale, Illinois, were the only family in history to have produced four noted architects in one generation followed by three in the next. (Source.)

The theatre originally opened on October 30, 1921, and was called the Mainstreet Missouri. The theatre was used as a movie house and for vaudeville performances and could seat 3,000 people.

Until the Midland Theatre opened in 1927, the Mainstreet Theatre was the largest theatre in Kansas City. Interestingly, Mainstreet Theatre was the first movie house to have a nursery for children. The nursery employed a trained nurse and was located in the basement.

The Mainstreet Theatre as it appeared shortly after opening in the 1920s. Public domain via Wikimedia Commons.

Also interesting is learning there was allegedly a tunnel that connected the theatre's lower level to the President Hotel. This way, the actors could go to the theatre from their dressing rooms. Noteworthy, no surprise that during Prohibition, it was also a way for bootleggers to run from the police.

In the basement and sub-basement of the theatre was a place for the animals used in vaudeville shows. Imagine an elephant cage, and a pool for seals, and how strong was the elevator (really) to get the elephants on stage?

Some notable performers who performed vaudeville included the Marx Brothers, Cab Calloway, and Charlie Chaplin.

In 1941, the theatre changed its name to RKO Missouri Theatre. In the late 1950s, it was purchased by Durwood Theatres (later known as AMC Theatres). It reopened in 1960 as The Empire and the first film shown was Exodus. Seating was reduced to 1,260.

There were decorative fountains near the main staircase and the box office area representing the City of Fountains associated with Kansas City. In 1967, the theatre was divided into two theatres. The second one was built on the balcony of the original theatre. Then, in 1980, the Empire Theatre was split into four theatres called Empire 4 Theatres. There were now two theatres on the upper level. The Empire would continue showing films for five more years before closing.

Kansas City Mainstreet Theatre (fka Empire Theatre) basement lounge (2005). Peterbillionaire, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The future of the theatre

Larry Bridges, a well-known landowner downtown, purchased the Empire Theatre in 1986 from Stan Durwood, who was the CEO of AMC Theatres. The Empire was at risk for demolition from 1985 through 2005. Even late actor and comedian, George Burns, supposedly wrote a letter in 1986 to have the theatre named a historic landmark. At the time, it wasn't listed on the NRHP which helps provide some demolition from demolition. That said, however, sometimes buildings on the NRHP are demolished for certain reasons.

Photo of the then boarded up Empire Theatre in July 2005. BlueGold73, CCA-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In the above image in 2005, there are construction workers looking for shade under the old marquee of the theatre. This was in the early stages of the construction of the Power & Light District in Kansas City.

It was Bridges' desire to have the theatre demolished. In the summer of 2003, he acquired a pre-demolition inspection permit from the city. It was his plan to team up with DST Realty to construct a Kansas City Power & Light headquarters on the site. However, the plan was blocked by the city.

In 2004, the Kansas City Chapter of the American Institute of Architects compiled a list of 25 buildings in the central business district believed to be significant downtown landmarks 'worthy of attention and reuse.' The Empire Theater was listed as the most endangered building at the time: The building had fallen into such disrepair that bricks fell from the building and trees sprouted from the roof. (Source.)

The redevelopment of the theatre

In late 2004, an agreement was reached between the City of Kansas City and Larry Bridges for the city to purchase the building as it was also acquiring other properties to build up the future Power & Light District downtown.

In the fall of 2005, funds were approved by the State of Missouri in the Brownfields Redevelopment Program remediation tax credits to help offset the costs involved in cleaning up asbestos at the theatre. A lot of asbestos and mold-covered debris was removed.

Cordish Companies, the Power & Light District developer, reached an agreement with AMC and formed a joint venture called Midland-Empire Partners LLC, to redevelop both the Empire Theatre and Midland Theatre.

In the spring of 2009, the AMC Mainstreet Theatre opened to the public. It was also part of the Power & Light District. The cost of the renovation was $30 million. When the theatre reopened, it also hosted the Kansas City Film Festival.

Standard auditoriums are on the ground floor. There are cinema suites on the upper level with amenities of reclining loungers, trays for food, and yes, there's even a button to ask for a server to come to you.

The Historic Kansas City Foundation awarded the theatre with the Dr. George Ehrlich Achievement in Preservation Award.

In June 2012, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema took over the operations of the theatre. In March 2021, owners of the Kansas City Alamo Drafthouse announced they were closing the location permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fox4 News, Alamo Drafthouse had also filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. B&B Theatres based in Liberty, Missouri signed a deal to take over the Alamo Drafthouse space. It's now called B&B Mainstreet KC.

Thanks for reading! Another building wasn't demolished!