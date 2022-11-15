Kansas City, MO

Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSadd_0jBfJKiZ00
Laugh-O-Gram studios in August 2010.Iknowthegoods at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The McConahay Building (also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films and Carroll Building) was built in 1922. The address was 1121-1131 East 31st Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The well-known Kansas City architect was Nelle E. Peters. The architectural design of the building is Tapestry Brick Commercial style. You could say this is where Walt Disney achieved the beginning of his cartoon history.

From May 1922 to June 1923, the building served as Walt Disney's first commercial film studio called Laugh-O-Gram Films. Inside was a five-room suite of studios located on the second floor. It was there Disney developed the famous cartoon character, Mickey Mouse. On the first floor of the building was the Forest Inn Cafe where Disney often dined.

In 1978, the McConahay Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Generally, once a building has a historic status like being placed on the NRHP, sometimes it's saved from being torn down. Demolition of this building was a consideration when it began to deteriorate. However, there's a local organization called Thank You Walt Disney, Inc. that owns the building and is raising funds to restore the building to preserve its history.

At one time, this building was part of a shopping district. The building faces north towards 31st Street and on the southwest corner where 31st and Forest Streets intersect.

At the time the building was nominated for inclusion on the NRHP in 1977, it was being maintained and was privately owned.

Privately owned and maintained, the building is included in the 'Thirty-First and Troost General Development Plan,' a planning study of the Kansas City, City Development Department and the consultant joint venture, Troost-Midtown Associates, to strengthen and assist an effort to control and reverse the trend of economic decline. (Source.)

The importance of this building

The McConahay Building has value because it housed Walt Disney's animated cartoon-producing venture called Laugh-0-Gram Films, Incorporated.

Laugh-0-Gram Films, Inc. was located on the second floor of the building from about the time the construction of the building was completed until June 1923. The building also represented a good example of the tapestry brick design, and scattered within the brickwork design were cut stone and terracotta blocks which formed geometric designs.

Laugh-O-Gram Films was incorporated by Walt Disney on May 23, 1922.

The building today

According to the image on Google Maps dated September 2022, the building is in need of repairs.

The efforts to restore the Laugh-O-Gram Studio in Kansas City represent more than just a fascination with Walt Disney and his incredible life. (Source.)

According to the Thank You Walt Disney, Inc. website, plans to begin construction on the building are set to start in the first quarter of 2023. Click here to see the timeline.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Laugh O Gram Films# McConahay Building# Historic Building# Kansas City# Walt Disney

Comments / 1

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
10270 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment building

Bellerive Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bellerive Hotel is a remarkable building located at 214 E. Armour Boulevard, on the northeast corner of Armour and Warrick Boulevards, in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 28, 1980.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD Architects

Baker-Vawter Building, Kansas City, Missouri.BrandonMcCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Baker-Vawter Building is six stories tall. It's located at 915-917 Wyandotte in the central business district of Kansas City, Missouri. This building was designed by the architectural firm of Hoit, Price and Barnes and it was constructed in 1920. This building is supposed to be the earliest industrial design document by this firm.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015

Grand Avenue Garage prior demolition.Rosin Preservation site. On February 3, 2015, the Grand Avenue Garage which was constructed in 1921-1922 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used today

Gotham Apartments on Linwood, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The Gotham Apartments are located at 2718 Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City. It is a four-story brick apartment building with a concrete foundation. The building was designed in 1919. The apartments were designed by the architectural firm Greenebaum and Hardy. The architectural design is Neoclassical Revival style.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019

Crown Center, Westin Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Crown Center Historic District is bounded by Main Street, Pershing Road, 27th Street, McGee Street Trafficway, and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. This district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904

Mineral Hall, 4340 Oak Street, Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri.Jack Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Originally, this building known as Mineral Hall served as a residence in Kansas City, Missouri. The building was constructed in 1903. The architect was Louis Singleton Curtiss, notable in Kansas City, and the architectural design is Prairie School which combines other elements of Second Empire, Art Nouveau, and Neoclassical.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District

Mainstreet Theatre in the Power & Light District, Kansas City, Missouri.Ed Roberts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2007, the historic Mainstreet Theatre located at 1400 Main St. in downtown Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This theatre was also formerly known as the Empire Theatre.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890

Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.

Read full story
1 comments

November 16 marks National Fast Food Day -- what will you be ordering in the drive-thru?

Photo by Karolina Kołodziejczak on Unsplash. Most of us like the occasional fast-food drive-thru for the sake of convenience. Maybe you'd like to celebrate that choice on National Fast Food Day, the unofficial holiday that falls on November 16.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The 'Palace Clothing Company Building' constructed in 1924 was a large specialty clothing store for men and boys

Palace Clothing Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1924, the Palace Clothing Company Building was constructed in Kansas City, Missouri. The architect was Frederic E. McIlvain. The design was Chicago School style. In 1985, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic home

The Pink House, Kansas City, Missouri.Redfin website. Known as The Pink House in Kansas City, Missouri, this was the home of a notable architect, Mary Rockwell Hook. She also designed and lived in this house which was built in 1922.

Read full story
3 comments

November 14 is National Pickle Day for all pickle lovers and was allegedly first celebrated in 1949

Photo by Drew Geraets on Unsplash. It's not a national holiday. It's a special day for pickle lovers that falls on November 14. It’s a day of remembrance for the fermented cucumber! I like pickles sliced on sandwiches but I've never been a huge lover to grab a pickle with a fork out of a large jar for consumption.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposed

Liquid Carbonic Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Ams0122, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic building of Liquid Carbonic Company in Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1913 which means the building is 109 years old. This company manufactured soda fountains. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936

Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposed

Maine Apartments, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Maine Apartment building located at 1301 Paseo Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri was constructed in 1901. Other names the building has gone by are Parkview Homes and the Thomas Apartments. In 2002, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the community

Kansas City Athenaeum.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1914, the Kansas City Athenaeum building at 900 E. Linwood Blvd. in the Westport District of Kansas City was constructed for the Athenaeum Club House In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a brewery

Kansas City Water Department building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Kansas City Water Department was constructed. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy