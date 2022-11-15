Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922

Laugh-O-Gram studios in August 2010. Iknowthegoods at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The McConahay Building (also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films and Carroll Building) was built in 1922. The address was 1121-1131 East 31st Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The well-known Kansas City architect was Nelle E. Peters. The architectural design of the building is Tapestry Brick Commercial style. You could say this is where Walt Disney achieved the beginning of his cartoon history.

From May 1922 to June 1923, the building served as Walt Disney's first commercial film studio called Laugh-O-Gram Films. Inside was a five-room suite of studios located on the second floor. It was there Disney developed the famous cartoon character, Mickey Mouse. On the first floor of the building was the Forest Inn Cafe where Disney often dined.

In 1978, the McConahay Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Generally, once a building has a historic status like being placed on the NRHP, sometimes it's saved from being torn down. Demolition of this building was a consideration when it began to deteriorate. However, there's a local organization called Thank You Walt Disney, Inc. that owns the building and is raising funds to restore the building to preserve its history.

At one time, this building was part of a shopping district. The building faces north towards 31st Street and on the southwest corner where 31st and Forest Streets intersect.

At the time the building was nominated for inclusion on the NRHP in 1977, it was being maintained and was privately owned.

Privately owned and maintained, the building is included in the 'Thirty-First and Troost General Development Plan,' a planning study of the Kansas City, City Development Department and the consultant joint venture, Troost-Midtown Associates, to strengthen and assist an effort to control and reverse the trend of economic decline. (Source.)

The importance of this building

The McConahay Building has value because it housed Walt Disney's animated cartoon-producing venture called Laugh-0-Gram Films, Incorporated.

Laugh-0-Gram Films, Inc. was located on the second floor of the building from about the time the construction of the building was completed until June 1923. The building also represented a good example of the tapestry brick design, and scattered within the brickwork design were cut stone and terracotta blocks which formed geometric designs.

Laugh-O-Gram Films was incorporated by Walt Disney on May 23, 1922.

The building today

According to the image on Google Maps dated September 2022, the building is in need of repairs.

The efforts to restore the Laugh-O-Gram Studio in Kansas City represent more than just a fascination with Walt Disney and his incredible life. (Source.)

According to the Thank You Walt Disney, Inc. website, plans to begin construction on the building are set to start in the first quarter of 2023. Click here to see the timeline.

