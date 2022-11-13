What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposed

Maine Apartments, Kansas City, Missouri. Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Maine Apartment building located at 1301 Paseo Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri was constructed in 1901. Other names the building has gone by are Parkview Homes and the Thomas Apartments. In 2002, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

The foundation of the building is limestone and the walls are brick. The building is rectangular. The builder was Walter M.Davis. The architectural design has a touch of Beaux Arts Classicism. A feature that stands out is the front porch which is the full height of the front of the building.

Brief history

This apartment building is located at the southwest corner of 13th Street and Paseo Boulevard. It's an example of the apartment development north of Interstate 70 on The Paseo.

The three-story Maine Apartment building is one of 11 apartment buildings left between 9th and 14th Streets on the west side of The Paseo.

At the time this apartment building was nominated for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places, it was still being used for apartments. The building was converted into public housing and had the effects of a lack of maintenance. In an effort to preserve the buildings, the Maine Apartments and 10 other apartment buildings including the Henderson Home (listed on the NRHP in 1979), were up for rehabilitation. These buildings could provide affordable housing at a quality level. It could also help to revitalize the area.

The Maine Apartments were remodeled in 1944 which converted six apartments into 12. This building is on the oldest, longest, and also most prominent boulevard in Kansas City.

This apartment building was identified as The Maine Apartments on the 1901 water permit and in the 1905 Hoye's Kansas City Blue Book and Club Directory. However, the 1907 Tuttle and Pike Atlas of Kansas City identified 1300 and 1304 The Paseo together as The Missouri Apartments. (Source.)

On the 1901 water permit, the owner of the Maine apartments was listed as Walter Davis. Davis was the brother of Kansas City Mayor Webster Davis. He was also a local politician and involved with real estate. Records also identified Davis as being the builder of the Maine Apartments.

The property currently has some boarded-up windows and graffiti on the side facing 13th Street. The building has a fence around it also. Considering the building was built in 1901, it appears to be in good condition otherwise from the outside. It would be a shame not to see the building repurposed including the building next to it.

Thanks for reading!