The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the community

Kansas City Athenaeum. Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1914, the Kansas City Athenaeum building at 900 E. Linwood Blvd. in the Westport District of Kansas City was constructed for the Athenaeum Club House In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kansas City Athenaeum is the oldest surviving women's club in Kansas City. By 1915, this club was the fifth largest in the country.

Brief history

The Athenaeum Club House was founded in 1894. It was affiliated with the General Federation of Women's Clubs.

During the 1800s, women had limited roles. One way to be in touch with what was going on in the world was to form women's clubs. They wanted and needed to pursue education as well as become involved in social and political projects.

The Athenaeum members wanted a building they could use instead of renting spaces in the city, and they faced scrutiny for wanting that. The land at the corner of Linwood Boulevard and Campbell Street was purchased by the women, a location that was accessible by three streetcar lines.

The Kansas City Athenaeum members bought shares for $5.00 in the Athenaeum Club House Company so they could raise the $50,000 that was necessary to have the building constructed.

The members sold needlework and canned vegetables in order to raise money. There were even members who were charging their husbands five cents to iron their shirts or 25 cents if their husbands came home for lunch. Funds were even raised by putting on musical productions.

The clubhouse was designed by architect Samuel Tarbet and built by contractor Harvey Stiver. The grand opening was held on June 3, 1914. The second floor of the building had a ballroom along with meeting rooms and six stained glass windows. The first floor contained a dining hall with a large commercial kitchen.

Kansas City Athenaeum is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) promoting Living the Volunteer Spirit. The organization unites community clubs throughout all fifty states as well as international affiliations. (Source.)

When the building opened, there were more than 500 members. They each had their area of interest:

The Arts

Music

Literature

Home Economics

Philosophy and Ethics

Public Issues

In 1953 Kansas City Athenaeum joined other Missouri GFWC clubs in founding Missouri Girls Town, a residential facility caring for abused and neglected girls. (Source.)

The Kansas City Athenaeum members routinely met at the clubhouse for over 100 years. It was decided in 2015 to sell the building to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Since the word, Athenaeum, was etched in the exterior Carthage stone, the new owners named the building the Delta Athenaeum. The members continued to meet semimonthly in different parts of the city and they devote their efforts to philanthropy and community service.

This organization touts itself as a tradition of study and service. The facility has been used by the Midtown Church for gatherings and The Soup Kitchen.

Thanks for reading!