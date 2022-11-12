Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a brewery

Kansas City Water Department building. Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1904, the Kansas City Water Department was constructed. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This building located at 201 Main Street has also been known as Cheep Antiques. The fact this building was built on a slope also makes it more interesting. The foundation is stone and the walls are brick. The architect is unknown.

This building consists of two stories with a vernacular style including Classical details. It contains cut stone trim and is on the southeast corner of 2nd and Main streets and in the Riverfront district of the city (it's one block north of the City Market).

There were few alterations to this building over the years.

Brief history

The Kansas City Water Department building is the oldest surviving public works building built by the city's water department. This building was associated with the water department from 1904 to 1923.

It used to be that people obtained their water supply from wells, springs, or streams. With the increase in population, however, there was a need for clean water. The earliest public water supply system in the United States was in Boston in 1652. Early water works systems in the U.S. were privately owned and operated for the most part.

After the Civil War, there were more water works systems being constructed. With population increases in cities and towns, there had to be some type of adequate water supply system in place.

By 1875, 422 water works were in operation, 46.2 percent of which were privately owned. (Source.)

The first water works system completed in Kansas City was in 1875. It was privately owned for about 22 years.

In the early 1850s, cisterns were maintained so they could be used to put out fires. In time, there was a need for a modern system to supply water.

In April 1871, an ordinance was adopted for the construction of a water works system. On March 24, 1873, an act was passed by the Missouri Legislature authorizing the city to build a water works plant.

Terms of this law required Kansas City to 'build a water supply system using the Missouri, Blue or Kaw Rivers as the source of supply.' (Supply.)

On October 27, 1873, there was finally an ordinance passed granting the National Water Works Company of New York franchise to build and operate a water works system. The project was completed by January 1875. The pumping station of the system had a capacity of five million gallons of water a day.

However, litigation ensued between the city and the National Water Works Company. They were at odds over how good the company's water was, the water pressure produced for putting out fires, and the city not meeting payments to the company. Kansas City wanted a municipally owned water works system and gained support for the idea by 1890.

On December 26, 1891, the National Water Works Company started court proceedings in an attempt to restrain the city from building its own water supply system. (Source.)

The litigation lasted for about four years. Finally, the city took possession of the plant on September 1, 1895. In 1896, the city saw an average daily water consumption of 9,342,290 gallons. Just because the city owned its own water supply, it still had problems. With a growing city and more industries coming up, there was more demand for water. Eventually, the Water Department had to expand and improve.

The building constructed at 2nd and Main Streets was used as the following: a stable and warehouse and shops for the Street Division and Meter Department of the Water Department. The second floor was made for offices along with a blacksmith shop, wagon repair shop, and storage room for hay and grain.

The main floor was designed to house the following:

Stable with stalls for 40 horses

Space for 35 buggies and wagons

Harness room

Washrooms

Furnace room to supply steam heat for the building

In 1914, the stable which was for horses was turned into a municipal garage. The horses and wagons were replaced with cars and trucks.

The Street Division was in charge of laying pipelines and placing fire hydrants and valves. The Meter Division was initially in charge of setting, and testing meters. In 1913, 5,576 meters were added, making a total of 30,718 meters. In 1918, the Meter Division and repair shop were moved to another water department building.

In 1919, the Kansas City Water Department Building was purchased by Townley Metal & Hardware Company. Beginning in 1924, the city directory listed the Townley Metal & Hardware Company Warehouse at the water department location.

In 2021, the building was renovated. It's used for office space including River Bluff Brewing.

Thanks for reading!