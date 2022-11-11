Kansas City, MO

The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880s

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPGio_0j7m2SXl00
Manheim Road in Squier Park (1920).Public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

The image above was taken in 1920. It was captured as part of Squier Park in midtown Kansas City Missouri. It's part of a historic neighborhood that includes 16 blocks inside Armour Boulevard to the north, Paseo Boulevard to the east, 39th Street to the south, and Troost Avenue to the west. In 2012, this area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

James J. Squier and his son-in-law, Robert V. Jones, developed this neighborhood between 1887 and 1915. As this area was developed adjacent to the city's transportation lines, Squier Park is thought to be an early streetcar suburb.

Squier Park

There is a variety of building designs in Squier Park, especially since had been developed over a long period of time. Also, there were different types of architectural styles from different time periods.

Some of the homes in the neighborhood had similar basic designs while a lot of homes on the south end were architect designed.

The architectural styles of Prairie School and Craftsman were the most common. There are also some that fall under Colonial Revival, Classical Revival, and Tudor Revival.

The early days

Those considered upper-middle class in Kansas City were the first owners of Squier Park homes. This included people who were successful in their businesses, lawyers, company presidents, or managers of various businesses. Two worth mentioning as residents were the co-owner of Katz Drug Store, Michael Katz, and Johnny Kling who played baseball. The Beth Shalom Synagogue located at 34th and Troost had members who lived in the neighborhood.

Squier Park showed a decline when the depression hit. Rooming houses were made from large houses. There weren't as many moving into the suburbs after World War II began. People were moving away and soon, Troost Avenue was like a dividing line in the city. At around the same time, there were Catholic groups buying property in Squier Park. This neighborhood started to see a revival in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

What is Squier Park like today?

In 2012, the Squier Park neighborhood was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and this neighborhood is the second residential district east of Troost Avenue to be listed.

Today, the Squier Park Neighborhood Association is active in organizing events and also has improvement projects in the neighborhood, and has routine neighborhood meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiCwr_0j7m2SXl00
Lt. James Jordan Squier (b. Jan. 31, 1836, d. Aug 27, 1900).Find-a-Grave image added by David Squier Jones on Sept. 3, 2004.

Early days with James Squier and Robert V. Jones

James J. Squier moved to Kansas City in 1872 where he purchased cattle for the Fowler packing house. Before this, he was in Chicago. He was born in Pennsylvania in 1836 and later moved to Cambridge, Ohio where he and his father had a hardware store. He also had a store in Chicago where he became very successful in the business of cattle.

Squier and other wealthy people in KanCity founded the Citizens' National Bank in 1882 and seven years later, he founded Interstate National Bank. These banks were chiefly banks for cattlemen.

Squier purchased land between 36th and 41st Streets, and Troost and Paseo. The Kansas City limits were also stretching further sought as well as east close to his property so he divided his property into lots hoping to develop a residential area. By 1900, however, there were only several lots that had homes on them.

Squier died in 1900 at age 64, and his estate was left to his wife and daughter. They stayed in the estate until his daughter, Cora, moved east where she met a residential developer named Robert Valentine Jones. They married at Squier Manor in 1902.

Cora and her husband lived in Philadelphia until 1908. Jones formed Manheim Realty & Investment Company, a real estate and mortgage company, hoping to develop something with the lots that were still empty. Jones was able to come up with a new plan to subdivide the land between 37th and 39th Streets. He worked with architects and buildings as well as homeowners with the goal of designing high-style homes in the subdivision.

By 1920, the neighborhood was filled with architect-designed homes. Other prominent architects like Louis Curtis, Nelle E. Peters, and Smith, Rea & Lovett were designing homes in Squier Park. There were many others. Jones wanted each home to have a home that was unique.

Squier Park is a highly intact residential neighborhood that retains the configuration and the high-style architectural diversity envisioned by developer Robert V. Jones. It retains sufficient integrity of location, setting, design, materials, and workmanship to convey its associations with the period of significance. (Source.)

In 1925, Robert and Cora divorced. The remainder of the property on which Squier Manor was located was sold. The new owner tore down the residence for developing the whole lot into Squier Manor Community Center. This would include businesses, apartment buildings, a hotel, and a theater. This never happened though, and in 1930, the whole block was divided for residential development.

One of the most prominent early 'Community Builders' in the country was J. C. Nichols of Kansas City. Robert V. Jones (Squier Park, 1908), a contemporary of Nichols, was a 'Community Builder.' (Source.)

By the start of World War II, what Jones wanted to occur with real estate development finally started to happen.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Squier Park Neighborhood# Historic Places# Kansas City Mo# Troost Avenue# James Jordan Squier

Comments / 0

Published by

Multi-genre writer and indie author with a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. My working career has been in law firms. Thinker, giver, and lover of life and retired early to be a writer. Born into Air Force service life, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, reading, history, true crime, travel, and research.

Kansas City, MO
10248 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Kansas City, MO

You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019

Crown Center, Westin Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Crown Center Historic District is bounded by Main Street, Pershing Road, 27th Street, McGee Street Trafficway, and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. This district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904

Mineral Hall, 4340 Oak Street, Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri.Jack Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Originally, this building known as Mineral Hall served as a residence in Kansas City, Missouri. The building was constructed in 1903. The architect was Louis Singleton Curtiss, notable in Kansas City, and the architectural design is Prairie School which combines other elements of Second Empire, Art Nouveau, and Neoclassical.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District

Mainstreet Theatre in the Power & Light District, Kansas City, Missouri.Ed Roberts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2007, the historic Mainstreet Theatre located at 1400 Main St. in downtown Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This theatre was also formerly known as the Empire Theatre.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922

Laugh-O-Gram studios in August 2010.Iknowthegoods at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The McConahay Building (also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films and Carroll Building) was built in 1922. The address was 1121-1131 East 31st Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The well-known Kansas City architect was Nelle E. Peters. The architectural design of the building is Tapestry Brick Commercial style. You could say this is where Walt Disney achieved the beginning of his cartoon history.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890

Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.

Read full story
1 comments

November 16 marks National Fast Food Day -- what will you be ordering in the drive-thru?

Photo by Karolina Kołodziejczak on Unsplash. Most of us like the occasional fast-food drive-thru for the sake of convenience. Maybe you'd like to celebrate that choice on National Fast Food Day, the unofficial holiday that falls on November 16.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The 'Palace Clothing Company Building' constructed in 1924 was a large specialty clothing store for men and boys

Palace Clothing Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1924, the Palace Clothing Company Building was constructed in Kansas City, Missouri. The architect was Frederic E. McIlvain. The design was Chicago School style. In 1985, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic home

The Pink House, Kansas City, Missouri.Redfin website. Known as The Pink House in Kansas City, Missouri, this was the home of a notable architect, Mary Rockwell Hook. She also designed and lived in this house which was built in 1922.

Read full story
3 comments

November 14 is National Pickle Day for all pickle lovers and was allegedly first celebrated in 1949

Photo by Drew Geraets on Unsplash. It's not a national holiday. It's a special day for pickle lovers that falls on November 14. It’s a day of remembrance for the fermented cucumber! I like pickles sliced on sandwiches but I've never been a huge lover to grab a pickle with a fork out of a large jar for consumption.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposed

Liquid Carbonic Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Ams0122, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic building of Liquid Carbonic Company in Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1913 which means the building is 109 years old. This company manufactured soda fountains. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936

Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposed

Maine Apartments, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Maine Apartment building located at 1301 Paseo Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri was constructed in 1901. Other names the building has gone by are Parkview Homes and the Thomas Apartments. In 2002, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the community

Kansas City Athenaeum.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1914, the Kansas City Athenaeum building at 900 E. Linwood Blvd. in the Westport District of Kansas City was constructed for the Athenaeum Club House In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a brewery

Kansas City Water Department building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Kansas City Water Department was constructed. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897

Kansas City Public Library, central branch downtown.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The main library that’s part of the Kansas City Public Library is known as the Central Library located downtown in the Library District. If you’ve never been there, you won’t be disappointed in making the trip. While the interior is massive, impressive, and historic, a favorite room is the Missouri Valley Room where you can research historical materials.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010

New York Life Insurance Building, Kansas City, Missouri (2008).Photo by Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The New York Life Building is a high-rise standing 12 stories tall in the tower with 10-story wings in the Library District of downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The building is located at 20 West Ninth Street. The construction completion of this building was in 1890.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939

Mutual Ice Company Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is known as the Mutual Ice Company Building and it's located at 4142-4144 Pennsylvania Avenue in the Westport area in Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1907.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, KS

The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas City

Artemus Ogletree.Find-a-Grave image added by Italia on Sept. 6, 2020. This case had twists and turns. If it wasn't a true story, I would say it was a chapter out of an old Sherlock Holmes book. This is a case where there were too many questions.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy