The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas City

This case had twists and turns. If it wasn't a true story, I would say it was a chapter out of an old Sherlock Holmes book. This is a case where there were too many questions.

Artemus Ogletree was born in Florida in 1915. He died in Kansas City at the Hotel President in Room 1046 on January 4, 1935, at age 19 or 20. He had been beaten and stabbed. The case is as mysterious as a case can be, let alone unsolved.

On January 2, 1935, when Artemus Ogletree checked in to the hotel, he used the alias name of Roland T. Owen and indicated he was from California. He was well-dressed, wore an overcoat, and didn’t have any luggage. He did keep a brush and toothpaste in his overcoat pocket. He had a scar on his temple that would be remembered.

Bellhop Randolph Propst

The name of the bellhop who took Artemus to his room was Randolph Propst. He gave Ogletree the key and they both returned to the lobby after he was shown his room. Then, Artemus left the hotel.

Image by Positive_Images from Pixabay.

Housekeeper Mary Soptic

During the afternoon, housekeeper Mary Soptic arrived for work. When she went into Room 1046, she noticed Artemus liked the shades drawn. Before she left the room, he asked her to leave the room unlocked because he was expecting friends. When she returned at 4:00 pm, she brought fresh towels. The room was dark. She saw Artemus lying on the bed fully dressed. There was a note on his bedside table that read, Don: I will be back in fifteen minutes. Wait.

Day two — the next morning

On the morning of January 3 around 10:30 am, Soptic returned to Room 1046. She assumed Artemus was out because the door was locked (it could only be locked from the outside). However, when she unlocked it with her key, Artemus was inside sitting in the dark. The phone rang and he answered it. No, Don, I don’t want to eat. I just had breakfast.

Around 4:00 pm, Soptic returned with fresh towels. She could hear two men talking. She knocked and heard a loud and deep voice asking who it was. Soptic said she had fresh towels, and the voice said, We don’t need any. Soptic left even though she knew there were no towels in the room.

The woman from Lee’s Summit

Around 6:00 pm, a woman named Jean Owen from Lee’s Summit, Missouri checked into the hotel because she felt sick and didn’t want to drive home. (No relation between her name and the alias name of Ronald T. Owen.) Jean had been shopping downtown. She was assigned Room 1048, next door to Artemus. Her boyfriend worked in a flower shop in the city and visited her at 9:20 p.m. for a couple of hours.

Later, during the investigation of the murder, Owen told police on the night of January 3, she heard men and women talking loudly and profanely all over the 10th floor. She wasn't alone in noticing it. After Owen told the police what she heard, she was detained until her boyfriend arrived to corroborate her statement.

The elevator operator

Charles Blocher, an elevator operator, reported he was busy until 1:30 a.m. There was a loud party in Room 1055. Blocher recalled a woman arrived sometime during his first three hours. He had seen her before and believed she was a prostitute. Other hotel staff who were familiar with her thought the same. She was taken to the 10th floor.

Photo by Scott Szarapka on Unsplash.

Five minutes later, the elevator was summoned again by the same woman. She appeared confused that her client wasn’t in Room 1046 (Artemus was staying in this room). She said he called her and since he wasn’t there, she wondered if he was in Room 1024 instead (she could see through the room’s transom window there was a light on).

Thirty minutes later, Blocher was signaled to return there and the woman was waiting to go to the lobby. An hour later, he took her and a man to the 9th floor. Around 4:15 am, a call came in from the woman and Blocher took her back to the lobby and she left the hotel. Then, Blocher received another call from the 9th floor and it was the man who accompanied the woman. He told Blocher he was going for a walk because he couldn’t sleep. This man and woman remained unidentified.

City worker and incident that may be unrelated

Around 11:00 pm, a city worker named Robert Lane was driving on 13th Street near Lydia Avenue. He saw a man in an undershirt, pants, and shoes come into his path and flag him down. He stopped, and the man apologized saying he thought Lane’s car was a taxi.

The man asked Lane for a ride to a taxi. Lane agreed. In the rearview mirror, Lane saw a deep scratch on the man’s arm and noticed he was cupping it. At the intersection of 12th Street and Troost Avenue, Lane stopped and let the man out. The man thanked him, got out, and found a taxi parked nearby. Lane then drove away.

Note: Lane went to view the body of Artemus after the local newspapers asked for help to identify the victim. He saw the same scratch on his arm as the one he had seen on the man in his car. He went to the police and told them he believed Artemus was the man he gave a ride to a taxi. Hotel staff, however, reported that no one saw Artemus leave the hotel that evening.

The switchboard operator, another bellhop, and the crime

On the morning of January 4 around 7:00 am, a switchboard operator at the hotel, Della Ferguson, arrived for work. She was getting ready to make a requested wake-up call to Room 1046 but saw a light indicating the phone was off the hook.

Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash.

Bellhop Propst was on shift again and he went to Room 1046 to check it out. The door was locked and a Do not disturb sign was on the doorknob. After loud knocking, a voice from inside told him to enter. Propst couldn’t enter because it was locked. After another knock, the same voice told him to turn on the lights, but Propst was still unable to enter and ended up shouting through the door to hang the phone up.

Propst left the floor and told Ferguson the guest in Room 1046 was probably drunk and that she should wait another hour. At 8:30 am, the phone was still off the hook.

Photo by Misho Tektumanidze on Unsplash.

Another bellboy, Harold Pike, was sent to the 10th floor. The Do Not Disturb sign was still on the door which was still locked. Pike, however, had a key and let himself in. He found Artemus in the dark and lying on the bed unclothed. Pike assumed he was drunk. The light coming into the room from the hallway showed some dark spots on the bedding, but rather than turn on the room light, Pike went to the telephone stand where he saw the phone had been knocked to the floor and returned it to the stand.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., another operator reported the phone in Room 1046 was off the hook. Again Propst was sent to check it out. The Do Not Disturb sign was still on the doorknob but he had a key. He opened the door after receiving no response from knocking. Artemus was found on his knees and elbows two feet away from the door with a bloodied head. He was bound with a cord around his neck, wrists, and ankles. Propst turned the light on, put the phone back on the hook, and saw blood on the walls of the main room, bathroom, and bed. He hurried downstairs for help.

Propst fled the room and called his manager, who then called the police. When they arrived, Owen told them that he fell against the bathtub. Police officers searched the room for clues. What they didn’t find was as strange as the things that they did find. (Source.)

When Propst and the assistant manager returned to the room, they could barely open the door because Artemus had fallen. Eventually, Artemus got up and sat on the edge of the bathtub.

The police arrived in short order—Detectives Ira Johnson and William Eldredge, and Detective Sgt. Frank Howland—and at some point in this time Dr. Harold F. Flanders arrived from General Hospital. They were later joined by Detective D.C. King. (Source.)

Artemus had bruising on his neck as though someone attempted to strangle him. He had also been stabbed in the chest above the heart which punctured a lung. On the right side of his head, he had a skull fracture. Dr. Flanders cut the cords from his wrists and asked him who did this to him. Supposedly, Artemus responded, Nobody. When he was asked about his injuries, he said he fell and hit his head on the bathtub. The doctor asked if he tried to kill himself. He said, no, lost consciousness, and was taken to the hospital where he was comatose. He died after midnight on January 5.

The funeral parlor

The victim’s body was kept at a funeral parlor for over two months until an anonymous donor provided payment for a funeral including a floral arrangement with a handwritten note that allegedly read, Love Forever — Louise. For almost a year and a half, Artemus remained unidentified until a woman from Alabama named Ruby Ogletree saw his photo on the news. She noticed a familiar scar on his head and provided information that this man was her son. She stated Artemus left in 1934 when he was 17 and hitchhiked to California. She said she received letters. Her daughter, Eleanor Ogletree, also recognized her brother.

In August 1934, Ruby said someone called claiming to be from Memphis and told her that Artemus was in Cairo, Egypt. Odd enough. Some letters she received were sent after Artemus was killed. Also interesting, according to shipping company records, there was no Artemus Ogletree who traveled to Egypt.

The Kansas City historian

In 2012, there was a Kansas City Public Library historian writing about the case on the library blog. He indicated he received a call from someone out of state in either 2003 or 2004. According to the caller, a box of newspaper clippings regarding the Ogletree case had been found after a recent death of an elderly person.

The caller made reference to something consistently found in the stories but wouldn’t divulge that information.

The investigation

An autopsy on Artemus indicated he died from his wounds. Dr. Flanders estimated the wounds were inflicted between 4 and 5 a.m. that day. The only evidence of anything other than what Artemus had been wearing was the tag of a necktie, indicating it was made by a New Jersey company. There was no clothing found in the room.

Items missing from the room were the soap, shampoo, and towels provided by the hotel. There were no knives, which led to the dismissal of suicide as a cause of death since the stab wounds in his chest could not be accounted for.

The cords tying him up suggested the involvement of others. Detectives found items that might have been evidence such as a hairpin, safety pin, unsmoked cigarette, and a full bottle of diluted sulfuric acid. Four fingerprints, small enough that detectives believed they had been a woman’s, were found on the room’s phone. Interesting.

The fingerprints weren’t matched to Artemus or any hotel employee who entered the room. The police used the press for help. Evening newspapers in the city carried the story on their front pages the next day. The case was considered a homicide.

The victim’s identity

Officers in Kansas City contacted the Los Angeles Police Department to notify next of kin and were informed they couldn’t find a record of anyone under the name of Ronald T. Owen living in their city at the time. The victim’s fingerprints were sent to the Justice Department’s Bureau of Investigation (later known as the FBI) to find possible matches.

On January 6, the Sunday newspapers reported the man in Room 1046 died under an assumed name. Tips started coming in. People were going to the funeral home.

Police were able to establish one sighting of Artemus outside the hotel. There was a report he had been seen with two women on 12th Street at venues that sold alcohol.

Wire services began running the story around the country including requests to send in photos to Kansas City as they were trying to ascertain the victim’s identity. Many leads were eliminated after communicating with other law enforcement departments.

When the victim had originally checked in to the President Hotel, he made a comment to bellhop Propst in the elevator about how he previously stayed at the Muehlebach Hotel and thought its rates were high. It was learned that no Roland T. Owen checked in there, but when a staff person from that hotel recalled the victim’s appearance, he indicated he checked in as Eugene K. Scott (who also provided a Los Angeles address). The LAPD said they didn’t have a Eugene K. Scott living in their city either.

Mrs. Ogletree exchanged letters with the KCPD, and on November 2, 1936, twenty months to the day that he had registered at the Hotel President, several newspapers around the country carried the story that let us know that Roland T. Owen’s real name was Artemus Ogletree. His mother gave Ogletree’s age as 17. She also explained that the scar in the scalp above his ear was the result of a childhood accident when he was burned by some hot grease. (Source.)

Within a few days, there was less attention on the case but leads were still followed.

The victim’s funeral

On March 3, Artemus made the newspaper again when the funeral home indicated he had to be buried in the city’s potter’s field.

Interestingly, the funeral home received a call requesting the funeral be delayed so money could be sent for a gravesite burial and service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. The funeral director warned the caller he would have to tell the police about the call. The service was postponed per the anonymous caller’s request.

On March 23, the funeral home received a delivery envelope with $25 wrapped in newspaper to cover expenses at that time. The sender was unknown. Two separate envelopes with $5 each were sent to a local florist for an arrangement to go to the grave. This was after the florist received a phone call similar to the one received at the funeral home.

Other than the officiating minister, police detectives were the only other attendees. Later, detectives posing as gravediggers staked out at the cemetery to see if anyone was going to visit.

There is no marker for Artemus Ogletree, however he is buried in this 'singles' section of the cemetery, lot number 269, under the name Roland T. Owen. (Source.)

Identifying the victim

Images of Ogletree continued to be circulated with the hope of identifying him. Then someone recognized the photo. A friend of Ruby D. Ogletree showed her an article in The American Weekly about the case. Ruby, who lived in Birmingham, Alabama, thought the man in the photo looked a lot like her son, Artemus.

Ruby’s family hadn’t seen him since he left for California in 1934 even though he did write to her. Ruby contacted the Kansas City Police Department and provided information about the head scar. Information Ruby provided just stirred more questions.

Ruby was receiving letters from her son after he was reported to be killed. In early 1935, she received a letter postmarked out of Chicago. She was curious about this letter since it was typed and her son didn’t know how to type. The informal style was also different from previous letters.

In May 1935, another letter allegedly from Artemus said he was going to Europe. It was followed by a special-delivery letter saying his ship was sailing that day. Both were sent from New York.

In August 1935, Ruby received a call from a man in Memphis telling her that Artemus had saved his life in a fight. He said Artemus couldn’t call himself because he was then living in Cairo, Egypt. He had apparently married into wealth and he was doing well.

After investigators checked with steamship and consular authorities in Cairo, Egypt, they failed to locate a trace of young Artemus Ogletree and subsequently the case was reported to J. Edgard Hoover, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. (Source)

The caller also said Artemus was unable to write because he lost one of his thumbs in a fight — the fight that saved the caller. They spoke for 30 minutes. Although the caller seemed to have knowledge of Artemus, he was speaking irrationally. She provided the police with the name the caller provided her, a name that was never made public.

There was no record that Artemus Ogletree traveled to Egypt.

Later information

Through conversations with Ruby Ogletree, the police learned that Artemus had stayed at the St. Regis Hotel. He had shared a room with another man. It wasn’t established the man’s name was Don.

In 1937, Joseph Martin was arrested by the New York City police on a murder charge. He killed a man in a room he was sharing with him. He then put the body in a trunk to be shipped to Memphis. One of the aliases he had was Donald Kelso.

According to a story about the case in The New Yorker, the KCPD had matched samples of his handwriting to that in the letters written to Ruby Ogletree. (Source.)

No charges were filed against the man in New York for the Ogletree case, and the KCPD kept the case open. Every few years through the 1950s, detectives reviewed the case. No new evidence was found and the case eventually went cold.

What do you think?

There are always guesses and speculations when there’s a lack of suspects. The telephone calls alleging that Artemus was killed in retaliation for his broken engagement have provided support for that theory. Organized crime, maybe? That was a suggestion with the name Don being brought up since it’s also the name of a Mafia boss.

We may never know why Artemus was killed. It certainly makes for a good mystery nonetheless. His sister, Eleanor Ogletree (1913–1939), died when she was only 26. His brother, Leon E. Ogletree Jr. (1914–1969) died at 55.

