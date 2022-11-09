Kansas City, MO

The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3wcx_0j3ux6xG00
Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.

Hilton President is located at 1327-35 Baltimore Avenue and it's the only hotel in Kansas City's Power & Light District. The construction of this hotel was completed in 1926. Frank A. Dudley built it. There was a lot of construction going on in the city at the time which included the Kansas City Power and Light Building and the Midland Theatre.

The hotel

In 1980, the hotel closed its doors to undergo a massive multi-million dollar restoration by developer Ron Jury. In 1983, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It reopened in 2005 as the Hilton President Kansas City and it's managed by Jury Hotel Grop of Overland Park, Kansas.

The hotel was gutted to the bare walls, completely refurbished to the tune of $45 million dollars and reopened in 2006. The 12,000-square-foot property kept many of the nuances of the old hotel. (Source.)

Additional renovations to guest rooms and meeting rooms were completed in 2017, and in 2019, the Presidential Suite and Reagan suites were renovated.

Brief history

There were seven hotels included in the thematic submission for the National Register of Historic Places. That submission was called the Hotels in the Downtown Area of Kansas City. They are located in the Central Business District of Kansas City, Missouri. Two of those hotels to be recognized individually for their characteristics were the Continental Hotel and the President Hotel.

The architectural firm for the President Hotel is Shephard & Wiser. This hotel has 15 stories and it faces west. The design includes some details that are Jacobethan. There is a very creative banded terra cotta frieze that forms a string course above the 12th floor.

When the President Hotel was built, it was part of the grand hotel era. All the comfort and conveniences were included in the design of this hotel. You could say it was a social hangout during the 1920s and 1930s. The lounges were fabulous. The Drum Room opened in 1941 and Frank Sinatra and Patsy Kline performed there. There's also a Roof Garden for recreation.

This hotel may have had its challenges, but it's still a social center for both travelers and local Kansas City residents. It is a luxurious hotel

The 1935 cold case

In 1935, there was a man named Artemus Ogletree who checked into the President Hotel on January 2 under the alias name of Ronald T. Owen. Two days later, he was found badly assaulted in Room 1046. The case received national attention. It has mysterious details and remains unsolved. Artemus died on January 4, 1935, after being rushed to Kansas City General Hospital.

Thanks for reading!

