This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas City

F. W. Woolworth Building, Kansas City, Missouri. Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

One historic department store building that was located in Kansas City, Missouri is the F.W. Woolworth Building. I still remember the one that was at the now-defunct Blue Ridge Mall when my family moved to Kansas City.

The store location pictured above operated as F.W. Woolworth from 1928 to 1964. The name of the architect is unknown. Located in the Hyde Park neighborhood, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

The building

This F. W. Woolworth Building was located at 3120-3122 Troost Avenue. It's a one-story building and part of a commercial block building. The foundation is limestone and the walls are brick. The front of the store faces the east along Troost Avenue.

The building that housed the F. W. Woolworth store dates back to 1915. Before the owner leased it to the F.W. Woolworth store (1927–1928), the building was doubled in size by putting in a basement.

The building has the original masonry, wood, and steel construction. When this store was erected, it was one of three suburban Woolworth stores in Kansas City during the 1920s. It was also a time when there wasn't another dime store chain that had more than one store in Kansas City.

In 1926, The Kansas City Post reported on a Woolworth chain store building to be built at 3923 Main Street. It was built there due to pedestrian traffic. During this time, there were more than 700 Woolworth stores in the United States.

Brief history

The Woolworth chain was focused on constructing buildings where there was a high amount of pedestrian traffic. In 1930, another Woolworth store was built on Troost further south, and another one downtown on Walnut Street.

Commercial buildings were going up along Troost Avenue in the area of Linwood Boulevard and 31st Street which created the first retail shopping district that was not in downtown Kansas City.

The 5-and-10-cent stores became part of America’s economy in the first half of the 1900s. From even before 1900 to after World War II, the Woolworth 5-and-10-cent store was dominant in the country as for as dime stores go.

Frank Winfield Woolworth (b. Apr. 13, 1852, d. Apr. l 8, 1919) founded the F.W. Woolworth chain. He pioneered purchasing merchandise in large volumes direct from manufacturers. Prices were set on everything for five or 10 cents. Then, they were placed on display. Frank, and his brother, Charles S. Woolworth, opened many stores.

Washington, D.C. Christmas shopping in Woolworth's five and ten cent store (1941). Collier, John, Jr., 1913-1992, photographer, via Library of Congress.

In 1911, the F. W. Woolworth Company was incorporated, and it merged six chains of dime stores that included the S.H. Knox and Company which was also in downtown Kansas City. After F.W. Woolworth died in 1919, more stores were opened especially by major streetcar lines (like the one on Troost Avenue). The store also preferred to have its locations in middle-class neighborhoods. They also wanted to present affordable prices.

Woolworth was a strong employer for women and had better wages.

F. W. Woolworth himself introduced minimum wages for all positions, paid vacations, and Christmas bonuses, all of which were unusual practices in the early twentieth century. (Source.)

In 1935, the store added other merchandise including furniture and appliances. In the 1940s, it was the country's largest food-service retailer. The store on Troost avenue was a reflection of the company's marketing strategies.

In time, buses were replacing the streetcar, but pedestrian traffic continued. The Woolworth building evolved into a larger store. In 1962, the company founded the Woolco chain to keep up with competing against stores like Kmart. They also started closing downtown stores. The large one in Kansas City on Main Street closed in 1964.

In 1982, the Woolco chain shut down and in 1997, the 400 remaining dime stores were closed. And then, enter Walmart. All in all, the Woolworth store on Troost was part of a unique experience with discount retailing. It was a new social activity across the country.

